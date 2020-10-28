The Yankton High School Marching Band and Colorguard will be hosting two performances of the 24th annual Band Aid Indoor Marching show on Monday, Nov. 2, at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. in the YHS Theater.
Following the guidelines for Yankton activities at this time, students involved in the Indoor Show will have limited vouchers for the event. In order to attend the performance, audience members will need to present a voucher plus a $5 fee at the entrance to the theater on the evening of the concert. This fee will assist the Yankton Band Boosters in providing support for the Yankton School District Band and Colorguard students. You do not need to exchange the voucher for a ticket prior to the concert. Vouchers are available from participating band and colorguard members.
The Yankton Band and Colorguard have worked hard and have also been very diligent in following safety guidelines through the ongoing pandemic.
Masks will be required in order to attend the concert and seating is limited. Every other row is blocked off. Attendees will be asked to move toward the center of each row and maintain a three seat gap between groups.
The concert will be streamed for a $5 pledge to the Yankton Band Boosters. This pledge can be made by visiting the Yankton Band Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/todd.y.carr or by visiting http://bit.ly/yhsindoor.
