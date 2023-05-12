From P&D Staff Reports
A South Dakota state prison offender has been placed on escape status from the Yankton Minimum Unit.
Updated: May 12, 2023 @ 11:36 pm
From P&D Staff Reports
A South Dakota state prison offender has been placed on escape status from the Yankton Minimum Unit.
According to a press release Friday night from the South Dakota Department of Corrections, offender Michael York failed to return to the Minimum Center following his work release shift on May 12.
York, 50, is a white male. He is six-feet-2-inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds.
He is currently serving a sentence for unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance out of Beadle County.
If you see York or know of his whereabouts, contact law enforcement immediately.
Failure to return to custody following a community assignment constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
