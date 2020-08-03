Accidents
• A report was received at 3:10 p.m. Friday of a two-vehicle accident on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 7:46 p.m. Sunday of an accident on W. 21st St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 7 p.m. Friday of a hit-and-run accident on Mack Dr.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 7:45 p.m. Sunday of an injury accident on West City Limits Rd.
