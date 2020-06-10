100 Years Ago
Friday, June 11, 1920
• Seven hundred people, one of the largest audiences that ever attended a Shakespeare play at the college, gathered at the Garden Terrace theatre last evening for the first presentation of the commencement feature, “The Taming of the Shrew.”
• Before a gathering of Trustees, Alumni and friends of the college yesterday, services were held celebrating the silver anniversary of service in Yankton College of their president Dr. Henry Kimball Warren.
75 Years Ago
Monday, June 11, 1945
• About 10 p.m. Saturday the police received a call from East Third street that a drunk man was lying on the pavement in that vicinity. The squad car was sent to the location, and it was found the man had been run over by a car.
• Christian Rempfer, 86, former member of the state legislature and pioneer Dakotan, died Saturday at his home in Parkston. Born in south Russia in 1859, he migrated to Dakota territory in 1880 where he was active in civic and business affairs, holding his legislative seat in 1901 and 1903.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, June 11, 1970
• The Yankton County School Census for 1970 lists 6,916 children through age 20 living in the county as compared with 6,899 in 1969, according to Yankton County Superintendent of Schools, Alma Burke.
• The Clay County Historical Society will host the South Dakota division of the Horseless Carriage Club of America June 21 in Vermillion. Plans call for the owners and their antique autos to assemble at the Lions Park outside Vermillion in the morning.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, June 11, 1995
• No paper
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.