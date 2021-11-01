On behalf of the United Commercial Travelers (UCT) of America Council No. 384, secretary/treasurer Vicki Swensen presented a cash award and second place ribbon to Sapphire C. recently. She was a student in Mrs. Zimmerman’s fifth grade class at Beadle School in the spring.
Sapphire’s poster placed first locally and at the state level. It went on to the international level in Columbus, Ohio, where it placed second for her mental health safety message.
