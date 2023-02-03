Yankton Fire Calls About Average In ’22

The Yankton Volunteer Fire Department had a big year in 2022.
Fire officials are looking back at a year that saw the department respond to several emergencies throughout the year as well as a new face in a key position.
According to Yankton Fire Chief Tim Linke, the department saw 347 total calls for service which include fire alarms, assisting EMS and minor gas leaks. Of these, 102 saw full department responses for incidents such as accidents, structure fires and grass fires. Fifty of those incidents were inside the city limits and 52 were in the Rural Fire District or were mutual aid responses.
Linke told the Press & Dakotan that the department is seeing a rise in some categories, but most calls for service are holding steady.
“When I got here, I had looked at what the historical call volume was, it looks like we were kind of keeping a steady trend,” he said. “False alarms and alarms sounding in businesses and calls for service that don’t require the entire department, those calls are on the rise just a little bit. Calls for service for the entire department like fires, Signal 1 car accidents and those types of things, they’re remaining pretty steady.”
While calls for service are remaining steady, Linke said there are some trends that continue to concern him.
“What always concerns me is when we get to the call and we see that the incident could’ve been prevented in some way,” he said. “That’s the case a lot of the time. Sometimes, nature has to run its course and things are unavoidable. But, if you’re looking at how buildings are constructed or you’re looking at general housekeeping and how people take care of their things and, in some cases, the work that people do or don’t do to take basic fire prevention measures, those are the things that concern me just a little bit.”
He said that this isn’t always the case.
“Of course, we see folks that do a really nice job of having working smoke detectors, and those working smoke detectors have alerted them to small fires that either we’ve been able to take care of, or they’ve been able to take care of before we get there,” he said.
The last year also saw a major change in command with Yankton Fire.
Chief Tom Kurtenbach retired officially in January 2022 after 16 years on the department, opening the door for Nebraska-native Linke to officially take the reins in June.
“I enjoy the community,” Linke said. “My volunteers are fantastic people. … My family hasn’t moved to Yankton yet — they’re going to be coming here towards the end of the spring. Monday, I’m crying my eyes out because I miss my family and, by Monday night, I’m laughing my butt off because Monday nights we do drills or meetings and I get to be with the firefighters. That group has been so good about embracing me as part of the team, and I just really appreciate it. It’s been a great transition for me.”
He did express one hope for the future.
“I enjoy the snow, I’m glad we had a white Christmas,” he said. “I hope we don’t have 45 inches of snow every year.”
With the chapter on 2022 closed, Linke said 2023 will be about boosting the department’s effectiveness.
“We’re actually in a recruiting drive right now, and we’re going to be reviewing applications for new volunteers after March 3,” he said. “From a training standpoint, we’re just working on tweaking some very basic training to accomplish the mission and also providing more leadership training to the officers.”
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.