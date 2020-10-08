• Budd Hansen, 33, Vermillion, was arrested Wednesday on a parole hold.
• Valerie Jandreau, 37, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a probation hold.
• Tracey Kleinmeyer, 33, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• James Kouba, 33, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for simple assault (domestic).
• Harley Alvarez, 21, Yankton, was booked Wednesday on a facility hold for the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.