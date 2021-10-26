The Yankton Community Library will be kicking off Di-November on Monday, Nov. 1. Come in between 3-5 p.m. to have your items checked out by a T-Rex, or just come to say “hi.”
Through the month of November, explore the many dino activities, including a dinosaur scavenger hunt for patrons to complete around the library for a prize. Can you find all the hidden dinosaurs?
Which dinosaur are you? Grab a sticker and share on our bulletin board if you are an herbivore, omnivore, carnivore or an nom-nom-nivore.
Test your knowledge of dinosaurs with the library’s online Kahoot. Are you a dinosaur expert? Take the quiz available on the library’s Facebook and website.
Pick up a page to complete dino-themed activities with your child throughout November. Each daily prompt leads you to a fun dinosaur activity.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.