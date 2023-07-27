100 Years Ago
Saturday, July 28, 1923
• Little Russell (Bobbie) Woodward, about six years of age, is at Sacred Heart Hospital today suffering from an injury in the right side below the ribs, and with internal injuries, the result of a sudden cave in of dirt where water main extensions are being built at Broadway and Tenth streets yesterday afternoon. Bobbie, with several other boys, was playing in the ditch where the main is being extended a block north, and the soil is very sandy and treacherous.
• A successful sale of a house and two lots at 806 Pearl street and a lot of personal property was conducted yesterday afternoon by E.N. Edwards and Son. Everything was disposed of at good prices. The owner, Mrs. Mary Gall, is moving to Burlington, Ia. to reside. J.J. Christenson was the purchaser of the real estate.
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, July 28, 1948
• The future promises better secondary roads for Bon Homme County. The county commissioners at their regular session last week, established a secondary road budget for the first time. All road money in the past has been used for the maintenance of primary highways. The budget will be the same, but divided into two separate funds, it is reported. The road tax levy was not raised. With the improvement of secondary roads in the county, more farmers will enjoy good roads, mail service, and easier farm-to-market routes.
• Yankton’s first American Legion baseball team gained the sole possession of the ESD cellar by dropping all four contests in a disastrous road trip from July 22 through July 25.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, July 28, 1973
• Eugene L. Koenig of Tyndall was recently honored by the National Weather Bureau for 20 years of weather observation service. Koenig began observations for the weather bureau in 1953. His observations of temperature and precipitation are sent to the national weather service in weekly and monthly reports and are used in the study of weather and climate in South Dakota.
• Saturday was the first day of the ninth annual Lewis and Clark AU Swim Meet. The meet, with more than 500 swimmers from 19 teams in four states, continues through Sunday at the Yankton Fantle Memorial Park Pool.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, July 28, 1998
• Scott Kooistra did it. With only four hours of sleep from 5 a.m. July 20 to 5 a.m. Monday, KYNT’s operation manager met his goal of broadcasting nonstop for 168 hours. Kooistra headed The Nonstop Radio Show in an effort to not only set a world record in continuous broadcasting but also to raise money for Yankton’s Women’s Shelter and Youth Center.
• After more than three years in business, the owners of Ben Franklin Crafts in the Yankton Mall are calling it quits and closing their store. “This was one of the toughest decisions we’ve ever had to make,” said Ben Franklin Crafts owner Dan Schultz. “Both my wife (Cindy) and I felt it was a real difficult decision.”
