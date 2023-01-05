FREEMAN — All children ages 4-10 are invited to join in on Monday, Jan. 9, from 5:45-7:15 p.m. in Freeman for an evening of fun games and STEM activities related to snow. This is a great time for kids to get out some of those winter wiggles. This event will take place in Sterling Hall gym on the Freeman Academy campus.
RSVP to Elizabeth Anderson, eanderson@freemanacademy.org, by Jan. 7.
