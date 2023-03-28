LINCOLN, Neb. — March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month which brings awareness of the need for people to access life-saving resources that prevent, detect, and treat colorectal cancer (CRC). Early-age onset CRC diagnoses are rising by 2% annually with well over 100,000 new cases each year, and by 2030 it is predicted that CRC will be the leading cause of death in people under age 50. CRC is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in men and women combined.

One in 23 men and one in 25 women will be diagnosed with CRC in their lifetime. African Americans are at a 20% higher risk for CRC and are 40% more likely to die from it than other groups; the risks are similar for both men and women. CRC is also one of the top three cancers affecting Asian American men and women; Indigenous communities also have higher rates of CRC. For those born in the 1990s, the risk of colon cancer is doubled, which is four times the risk of rectal cancer than those born in 1950. Colorectal cancer incidence rates in individuals of screening age have been declining in the U.S. since the mid-1980s due to increased awareness and screening, but the screening rate remains low, especially among those who are uninsured or don’t have doctor’s offices within reasonable driving distance of their home.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.