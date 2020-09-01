100 Years Ago
Thursday, September 2, 1920
• A big delegation of Yankton baseball fans went up to Tyndall today to see the Yankton-Wagner game this afternoon. The Platte line team was reported loading up for a real game and the Coyotes went up prepared to show them a good time.
• Wearers of ice cream pants want some attention along with the straw hat folks. They urge that it is fashionable and stylish to wear them till the end of the week they start it, even if fall or winter does come in the middle of the week. Wash day doesn’t come till Monday and they are going to get their money’s worth.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, September 2, 1945
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, September 2, 1970
• For some not yet completely discernible reason, Yankton’s public school enrollment has taken an unexpected leap this fall. According to Supt. Maurice Haugland, there are 269 more students in the system than last year, representing an increase of 8.44 percent in enrollment.
• The Rev. Timothy Willert, a native of Yankton and priest of the Roman Catholic dioceses of Sioux Falls, has been assigned as co-director of the Newman Center at the University of South Dakota. Fr. Willert graduated in 1960 from Yankton Public schools.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, September 2, 1995
• Yankton High School’s Marching Band and Flag Team will be heading to Florida in December if funds are raised. The 174 students have been invited to march in the 1995 Orange Bowl parade in Miami New Year’s Eve. They will be joining 19 other bands from throughout the country.
• Yankton basketball coach Doug Pesicka said this week that the Mitchell Lady Kernels were the team to beat until they were beaten. Mission accomplished Friday night as his young Gazelles swarmed all over the defending state champs 50-32 in an Eastern South Dakota Conference battle play in a warm YHS Gym.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.