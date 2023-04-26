The public is invited to the Arbor Day festivities and the celebration of Yankton’s 39th year as a Tree City USA. The festivities will be held west of the playground area at Westside Park on Friday, April 28, beginning at 10 a.m.
Keep Yankton Beautiful has partnered with the City of Yankton in purchasing a Fort McNair Red Horsechestnut tree which will be planted as part of the Arbor Day celebration. The event will include participation by Keep Yankton Beautiful and the Yankton Parks Department.
(0) comments
