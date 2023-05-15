Abortion

State Sen. Merv Riepe of Ralston.

 Zach Wendling/Nebraska Examiner

LINCOLN, Neb. — Last month, State Sen. Merv Riepe of Ralston was the reason the Nebraska Legislature fell a single vote short of outlawing abortions after an ultrasound detects embryonic cardiac activity, typically at about six weeks’ gestation.

But Riepe’s new deal with his conservative colleagues, which contains a stricter ban than he proposed, could spur the ban’s passage Tuesday. The new proposed cutoff would be two weeks sooner than Riepe’s because it would be tied to gestation rather than fertilization.

