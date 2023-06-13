PIERRE — Casting for Recovery (CFR), a nonprofit organization offering support and educational retreats for women with breast cancer, will hold a weekend retreat at Outlaw Ranch, located near Custer, from Sept. 15-17, 2023. The retreat is open to women of all ages and in all stages of breast cancer treatment and recovery. The program is offered at no cost to participants.

The mission of CFR is to enhance the quality of life of women with breast cancer through a unique program that combines breast cancer education and peer support with the therapeutic sport of fly fishing.

