PIERRE — Casting for Recovery (CFR), a nonprofit organization offering support and educational retreats for women with breast cancer, will hold a weekend retreat at Outlaw Ranch, located near Custer, from Sept. 15-17, 2023. The retreat is open to women of all ages and in all stages of breast cancer treatment and recovery. The program is offered at no cost to participants.
The mission of CFR is to enhance the quality of life of women with breast cancer through a unique program that combines breast cancer education and peer support with the therapeutic sport of fly fishing.
“We are so excited to be offering this opportunity to the women of South Dakota,” said Sandy Richter, Program Co-Coordinator.
Since 1996, CFR has served more than 10,000 breast cancer survivors nationwide with the help of more than 1,800 volunteers, including medical and psychosocial professionals, fly fishing instructors, and program alumnae.
The number of participants is limited. The deadline for submitting an application for random selection to attend the retreat is July 6. Individuals can find the participant application through Casting for Recovery.
Casting for Recovery retreats are supported by fundraising from many local individuals and organizations are in need of continued support. For more information on Casting for Recovery or to make an online donation, visit www.castingforrecovery.org.
