PIERRE — The South Dakota State Historical Society’s April “History Talks” features historian Richard Etulain, author of “Abraham Lincoln: A Western Legacy.” This free virtual event will be held on Thursday, April 13, at 7 p.m. (CT) via Zoom. To register, go to sdhsf.org/events.
Remembered for carrying the United States through a civil war and emancipating 4 million enslaved people, Abraham Lincoln has been the subject of nearly 17,000 books. While historians have chronicled his life and presidency, they rarely go beyond his assassination by John Wilkes Booth in April 1865 to look at his legacy in the American West.
Etulain focuses on Lincoln’s role in remaking the West while providing a concise overview of his life and the efforts to memorialize him following his assassination. Original research, including Etulain’s use of correspondence between local figures such as Senator Peter Norbeck and historian Doane Robinson provides unique insight into the discussions that led to Lincoln’s immortalization on a mountain in the Black Hills of South Dakota.
“History Talks” is a monthly program of the South Dakota Historical Society Press and the South Dakota Historical Society Foundation.
For more information about the South Dakota Historical Society Press and its books, visit sdhspress.com.
