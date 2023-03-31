PIERRE — The South Dakota State Historical Society’s April “History Talks” features historian Richard Etulain, author of “Abraham Lincoln: A Western Legacy.” This free virtual event will be held on Thursday, April 13, at 7 p.m. (CT) via Zoom. To register, go to sdhsf.org/events.

Remembered for carrying the United States through a civil war and emancipating 4 million enslaved people, Abraham Lincoln has been the subject of nearly 17,000 books. While historians have chronicled his life and presidency, they rarely go beyond his assassination by John Wilkes Booth in April 1865 to look at his legacy in the American West.

