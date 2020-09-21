A Long Wait To Graduate

For the Mount Marty University graduates, Saturday’s commencement was well worth the four-month wait.
Because of the COVID pandemic, the traditional May ceremony was postponed until September. At the Cimpl Arena event, 65 out of approximately 100 total graduates returned to receive their degrees — wearing masks and remaining socially distant in a ceremony closed to the general public.
MMU President Marc Long welcomed the graduates who saw their time on campus abruptly end last March, when Yankton saw its first coronavirus cases and the school moved to online learning. In a previously-announced decision, the school changed its name July 1 from Mount Marty College.
“The end of the last year of your education is not what you or I thought and hoped how 2020 would end,” Long told the graduates. “Today, we’re here to celebrate with you as you embark on the next stage of your life. Even in a pandemic, commencement is a time-honored tradition dating from medieval times.”
For the international students, the journey has covered a much longer distance — and still contains an uncertain future. They faced tremendous adjustments moving to a new country, language and culture. Now, they find themselves graduating in the midst of a pandemic.
A trio of them held a common bond playing soccer together for four years. Diego Maldonado, 23, of Mexico; Kayne Lisboa, 26, of Brazil; and Jorge Gonzalez, 27, of Colombia first met at Indian Hills Community College in Iowa. After completing the two-year school, they transferred together to Mount Marty for their final two years in college.
They told the Press & Dakotan they enjoyed positive experiences at MMU. They also found Yankton a safe place during this year’s pandemic, and they plan to remain here until the health and economic situation settles down.
While the ceremony was postponed four months, Lisboa expressed tremendous satisfaction holding his degree while wearing his cap and gown.
“I was very anxious for commencement,” he said. “I was awaiting it, and I am very happy. I could not be happier than I am now.”
Now, he believes it’s best to wait before making any major life decisions or moves.
“I was planning to move to Florida, since I am a recreation management and tourism major, and that is a major thing down there. I think I would have a lot of opportunities, but I don’t think right now,” he said. “I will be here for a while and see what’s going to happen.”
Maldonado may hold the distinction for family traveling the longest distance. His father drove from Mexico City, listed as a road trip of 1,860 miles that required 30 hours of travel.
For the international students, the continual adjustments to a new homeland may have prepared them well for the pandemic and other hurdles in life, Maldonado said.
“It’s complicated (moving far from home),” he said. “We had to adapt to new things and all the changes, but I think it gave us some strength for the future. Seeing our families here and classmates, to be done (with our degree), it’s so worth it.”
Maldonado plans to remain in Yankton, describing the pause in plans as an opportunity.
“I don’t know what exactly I’m going to do or how long I’ll stay in the U.S., but I’ll take advantage of it,” he said. “I’m a business administration major. I was going to New York, and I still have the chance, but I’m going to stick with Yankton for now. I think that’s the best choice for now.”
For Gonzalez, graduation day was bittersweet.
“I am very happy today, but I’m also sad because my family couldn’t come from Colombia,” he said. “I’m very pretty sure they can see social media pictures.”
Gonzalez will remain at Mount Marty for now while he completes his master’s degree in educational leadership and works as a graduate assistant for the Lancer soccer team.
Gonzalez holds no immediate plans for returning to Colombia. Rather, he wants to expand his global travels.
For now, Yankton offers a safe place during the pandemic, especially compared to other places, Gonzalez said.
During Saturday’s commencement, featured speaker Sister Maribeth Wentzlaff, prioress at Sacred Heart Monastery, referred to those values of community felt by the international students. The masks worn during the graduation ceremony provided a message of taking care of yourself and others, much as MMU students and staff practice daily, she said.
On the other hand, she pointed to times when a “mask” shouldn’t be used, such as fully showing your true self and who you have become, she added.
“The world is calling upon you to be accessible and adaptable, and you are able to take that distinction from Mount Marty,” she said. “The world needs your gifts and talents that only you can bring.”
The weekend featured homecoming activities, the open house for the new Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse, a block party for MMU alumni, a run/walk fundraiser for the fieldhouse, an outdoor Mass and alumni awards and the play “I Hate Hamlet.”
The weekend included one personal celebration, as Mount Marty alumni Tim Mudd of Kansas City, Kevin Nelson of Madison, Wisconsin, and Mary Ann Strubert of St. Louis visited long-time friend Sister Ann Kessler at Sacred Heart Monastery. The visit took on special significance as the Benedictine Sisters have remained in quarantine since March.
Mudd and Nelson have held weekly Zoom sessions with Sister Ann, now in her 90s. They provided the nun with a tablet computer and have included various other persons in the 40-minute visits.
“In addition to being my professor for a number of classes, for a lot of classes, Sister Ann was also my academic advisor and my unofficial mentor and third grandmother,” Mudd said. “We have stayed in touch. She’s one of the kindest, sweetest and smartest people I have ever met.”
Mudd and Nelson had planned to visit Yankton last weekend and asked if it was possible to do something for the Sisters. At first, the idea was for alumni to stand outside and greet the nuns with signs and visits through the windows. Eventually, the effort became the personal visit involving just Sister Ann brought outside to meet the three alumni.
For Mudd, the visit was heartwarming.
“After seeing Sister Ann today, it’s going to be a nice 5½-hour drive home to Kansas City,” he said. “She has made my life better, and I hope I have made her life better. (Visiting her today) is the right thing to do.”
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.