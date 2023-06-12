Paradigm
A construction crew was working at the 31st and broadway site Monday as the city prepares to install infrastructure ahead of construction for the new Paradigm rifle manufacturing facility.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

Construction of a start-up technology company could begin by September and possibly sooner, the Yankton City Commission learned Monday night.

Last year, the city sold eight acres of land on the old Human Services Center (HSC) campus to Paradigm Technologies for $200,000. Dr. Kyle Kenfield of the Paradigm company said his company plans to construct a 40,000-square-foot building on the West 31st Street site at a cost of $4.5-5 million.

