Construction of a start-up technology company could begin by September and possibly sooner, the Yankton City Commission learned Monday night.
Last year, the city sold eight acres of land on the old Human Services Center (HSC) campus to Paradigm Technologies for $200,000. Dr. Kyle Kenfield of the Paradigm company said his company plans to construct a 40,000-square-foot building on the West 31st Street site at a cost of $4.5-5 million.
Kenfield has indicated the company plans to make rifles at the Yankton plant.
Yankton city officials provided an update on the project at Monday’s commission meeting.
Community and Economic Development Director Dave Mingo said the work is moving forward on schedule.
“The city is responsible for the infrastructure and construction,” he said. “The closing date has been set for September, and we’re trying to do work with the developers so they can get in there with a shovel-ready site.”
Plans are in the works to give Paradigm an earlier start on its construction, Mingo said.
“The contractors are working together to allow access for the private work to begin before the public aspect is completed,” he said.
In response to an audience question, Mingo said the building permit has not yet been issued. As soon as the permit is issued, it will become available for public review, he added, calling it a standard procedure.
City Manager Amy Leon told the commissioners she had completed her review of the company’s proposed plans for the site and has found them acceptable.
“Your authorization of the sale of land to Paradigm included a review by the city manager to determine if the aesthetics of the proposed project met the requirements of the purchase agreement,” she said.
She reviewed the elevation plans for the light industrial building. “There was a need to elevate the site for storm water management,” she said.
Leon also took into account the building’s proposed appearance at one of the city’s main traffic areas.
“I did a reconnaissance of a 360-degree view of all the intersections and other gateways in town,” she said in describing the aesthetics. “This building is permanent and will be there for a long time.”
The site will not house retail or housing, but it will provide an appealing look for travelers entering and exiting Yankton, Leon said.
“There will be monument signs that will be part of the features as well, along with landscaping,” she said. “We’re talking with the developer, and they’re planning trees for looks.”
The industrial building will offer a new look for that part of the community, Leon said.
“Will that intersection look different than it does today? Certainly, everyone should be aware of that,” she added.
Mayor Stephanie Moser said she liked the Paradigm building’s design and color. “It’s a cool-looking corner,” she said.
In response to a question, Leon noted the exterior will consist of masonry panels currently being manufactured.
“They’re waiting on us to get the infrastructure and the dirt work done so they can begin work on the structure,” she said.
Commissioner Nathan Johnson said he has received good public feedback on the company’s location and plans for the site.
• The commission established June 26 as the date for public hearings on the sale of alcoholic beverages for the VFW, Ben’s Brewing Company, BPO Elks and Mojo’s.
• Approval was given for a transient merchants’ license for the Yankton County Leaders Association to hold its vendors and craft show during the Yankton County Fair.
• Moser appointed city commissioners and citizens to advisory boards.
• Moser appointed members to the Meridian Bridge 100th anniversary celebration task force.
• Approval was given to an amendment to the airport improvement grant agreement.
• Approval was given to the Mead Project change order for $110,004.70.
• Approval was given for the List Development water main improvements.
• In other business, Commissioner Brian Hunhoff requested continuation of the Summit Activities Center (SAC) Task Force for a three-year period. After extensive discussion among the commission, Leon and audience members, a motion was passed to continue discussion and place the request on the June 26 agenda.
• Lauren Hanson presented a report on behalf of United Way of Greater Yankton.
• The regular meeting was preceded by the Capital Improvement Projects (CIP) budget work session.
