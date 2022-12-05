Cramer-Kenyon Heritage Home is decorated for a Victorian Christmas and groups are encouraged to call at least one day in advance for a special tour of the first floor in this magnificent house.
“Charles Dickens” will be present for an “Icicle Twist Murder” on Saturday, Dec. 10, and for tours with readings and carols on Sunday. “Mrs. Alice Bullfinch Cramer” will give a glimpse of Victorian traditions at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. or 3 p.m. “The staff” will present those taking one of those three tours each with hot chocolate and a sugar cookie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.