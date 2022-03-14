Incidents
• A report was received at 4:51 p.m. Friday of the theft of liquor on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 9:34 p.m. Friday of a domestic incident on W. 30th St.
• A report was received at 3:01 p.m. Saturday of the theft of a television on Walnut St.
• A report was received at 6:30 p.m. Saturday of the theft of packages and mail on W. 3rd St.
• A report was received at 6:59 a.m. Sunday of a domestic incident on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 12:06 p.m. Sunday of a protection order violation in Yankton.
• A report was received at 7:13 p.m. Sunday of shoplifting at a business on Broadway Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 7:48 a.m. Saturday of vandalism at the Human Services Center.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 6:15 p.m. Saturday of theft on 311th St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 10:13 a.m. Sunday of a domestic incident off of 300th St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 1:36 p.m. Sunday of an escape from the Yankton Community Work Center.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 7:50 a.m. Monday of a protection order violation on Sunrise Dr.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
