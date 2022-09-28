Yankton’s Boys & Girls Club Welcomed A New Regional CEO At Its Facility Wednesday
Buy Now

Jody Shaw Hernandez made her debut in Yankton Wednesday as the new CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of the Northern Plains.

 Cora Van Olson/P&D

The Boys & Girls Club’s new Chief Executive officer (CEO) brings a passion for impactful after-school activities and helping youth in a growing organization.

Wednesday, Yankton’s Boys and Girls Club officially welcomed Jody Shaw Hernandez, the new CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of the Northern Plains, which includes Brookings, Flandreau, Vermillion and Yankton.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.