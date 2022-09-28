Yankton’s Boys & Girls Club Welcomed A New Regional CEO At Its Facility Wednesday

The Boys & Girls Club’s new Chief Executive officer (CEO) brings a passion for impactful after-school activities and helping youth in a growing organization.
Wednesday, Yankton’s Boys and Girls Club officially welcomed Jody Shaw Hernandez, the new CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of the Northern Plains, which includes Brookings, Flandreau, Vermillion and Yankton.
Originally from Illinois, Shaw Hernandez moved to San Antonio 19 years ago to work for the Girl Scouts. She left her position there as chief operating officer to take the position in Brookings with the Boys & Girls Club, she told the Press & Dakotan.
Shaw Hernandez started last month and began an assessment of the organization to ensure that all its programming was on track so she could get a better idea of where it could go in the future.
“The organization, the staff and the volunteers have done a fabulous job really keeping everything going,” she said, adding that one of her main focuses will be growth for the organization.
Shaw Hernandez has been considering what growth would mean and look like for each of the organization’s communities, she said.
“For example, for Yankton, this facility, they are busting at the seams,” she said. “They are looking at expansion, what other kinds of programs they can offer and how they can facilitate that in the community.”
Yankton’s traditional club, located on Mulberry Street adjacent to Yankton Middle School, opened in 2016 as a place children could be in the hours after school. Today, that facility continues to serve kids in grades 1-12 with an after-school snack each day and a hot supper each night, in addition to many ongoing programs throughout the afternoons.
Club programming includes STEM, diversity, homework help with Mount Marty University work study students, spelling bee, Mathletes, Be Great Club, Dungeons & Dragons Club, Pasta Club, Chess Club, Garden Club and the AmeriCorps VISTA program for at-risk youth.
“You know, when they say, ‘Build it and they will come,’ I don’t believe that necessarily, because you have to build what people want before they’ll come,” Shaw Hernandez said. “But, in this situation, they built this (facility), and boy, did the children come and they keep on coming.”
One-on-one conversations with Yankton club staff also revealed a desire and need for more staff to serve the increasing number of children, she said, noting that the club — as with many employers since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic — has had to get creative to attract new employees and continues to do so.
“It’s great from the standpoint that children want to be here and that parents trust us and send their children here,” Shaw Hernandez said. “We are meeting needs; there are a lot more kiddos that want to be served. If we could get more staff, we could serve a lot more (children), and if we could get more money, we could expand and serve a lot more.
Outside of the traditional club, Boys and Girls Club offers the certified, fee-based Academy program for grades 1-5 at Stewart Elementary School and Sacred Heart Elementary School. Hours of operation run as early as 5:30 a.m.-8:15 a.m. and resume after school.
“We not only have our facility here where we run the program, but we also have the after-school programs at the schools,” Shaw Hernandez said. “Then, we also have the after-school tutoring program, 21st Century.”
Since last fall, the club has been tutoring students in Yankton through a $1.1 million five-year grant from 21st Century Community Learning Centers. The goal of the program is to give all of Yankton’s students the opportunity for academic success by working with them to reach grade-level reading and math skills, as well as making sure Yankton families are supported with transportation, mental health services and healthy food options, according to the Boys & Girls Club of the Northern Plains website.
“I think the Boys & Girls Club here in Yankton is one of the biggest hidden gems in the community,” she said, adding that many in the community probably don’t realize how great a resource it is.
“I don’t really think that they all know that we run a diversion program and a teen court, and we help kiddos stay out of the juvenile justice system,” Shaw Hernandez said. “We really work with kiddos who’ve been in trouble and keep them from going down that path that would keep pushing them into the criminal justice system by pulling them back out and giving them opportunities at a second chance.”
The club’s Juvenile Diversion Program, started through a Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative (JDAI) grant, helps students referred through State’s Attorney’s office. In Yankton County’s Teen Court, youth are judged by their peers and have opportunity to get their charge removed from their record.
“I don’t think they realize that we have a case-management program that works with kiddos and their families when they need a little bit of additional help,” she said. “If they’re not maybe scoring really high on their standardized tests, we’ll do tutoring with them to boost their scores when they don’t qualify for any other programs. That’s all free.”
The Yankton School District has been a key partner with the club in its efforts to reach and help young people and will continue in that role as the club considers options for future growth, Shaw Hernandez said.
“My passion is out-of-school time,” she said. “I was a single parent, so I know the how important it is.”
