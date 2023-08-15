BROOKINGS — South Dakotans excited about their communities are invited to join an upcoming webinar exploring common rural narratives.
“Rewriting the Rural Narrative,” hosted by South Dakota State University Extension, starts at 5:30 p.m. MT/6:30 p.m. CDT on Aug. 17. Ben Winchester, University of Minnesota Extension educator in community economics, will share research from newcomer surveys conducted in Minnesota and Montana. He will also discuss unique community initiatives that have helped revitalize rural Minnesota towns.
It is the second of two webinars kicking off the SDSU Extension Community Vitality Newcomers Survey, which will be distributed this fall.
Kara Harders, SDSU Extension Community Vitality Field Specialist, said some of Winchester’s research findings challenge commonly held assumptions — like the stereotype that people don’t want to stay in small towns or rural areas.
In 2021, South Dakota had the highest percentage of people moving in, according to a United Van Lines Movers study. It’s part of a larger trend of people seeking out less-populated areas. The SDSU Extension Newcomers Survey will provide a better understanding of why people are moving to South Dakota.
“Understanding why people choose to move here is huge,” Harders said. “This survey will provide communities with valuable data to understand their strengths and what improvements will be most impactful.”
An online survey will be available to anyone who has moved to South Dakota in the last five years. The survey will contain questions about moving to South Dakota and how people feel about living in their communities. The information will then be analyzed to look for trends that can be shared with communities.
The webinar is free, and registration is not required. To join, visit extension.sdstate.edu/events and search “rural.” On the event page, click “join webinar.”
For more information, contact Kara Harders, SDSU Extension Community Vitality Field Specialist, at 605-882-5140 or Kara.Harders@sdstate.edu.
