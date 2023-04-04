CASES DISPOSED: MARCH 4–10, 2023
Albert John Soukup, Springfield; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $78.50; License suspended 30 days.
Samantha Elaine Franklin, Wagner; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; $340.29; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended.
Randolph Cooper Greeley, 2912 Lakeview Dr., Yankton; Failure to appear/report felony; $116.50; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years with 2 years suspended; 3 years’ probation; Failure to appear/report felony; Recharged by information.
Andonn James Person, Vermillion; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $97.50.
Bradley Edward Dowling, 506 E 5th St., Yankton; Illegal lane change; Dismissed by prosecutor; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50 ($64.00 suspended); License suspended for 30 days.
Randolph Greeley, 2912 Lakeview Dr., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Eluding; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $296.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 5 years suspended; 3 years’ probation; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Eluding; Recharged by information.
Eli James Gary Bates, Wausa, Neb.; Operate vehicle with cut or worn tire; $132.50; Careless driving; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Donald Hofer, Scotland; Seat belt violation; $25.
Anthony Michael Jensen, 2304 Walnut St., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
William Michael Teegarden, 1406 Belair Rd., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Joe Johnathan Hastreiter, 2005 Eastside Dr., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court (including for no probable cause).
Jessa Rae Greger, Wagner; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; $250; Jail sentence of 30 days with 28 days suspended.
Heather Nichole Engle, 815 Picotte Street, Apt. 7, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Obey traffic device unless directed by policeman; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-3rd offense; $956.50; License revoked for 1 year; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years with 2 years suspended; 3 years’ probation; Driving under influence-1st offense; Punishment enhanced by part II information; Driving under influence-3rd offense; Recharged by information.
Roger Angelo Black Bear, 415 W. 15th Street #13, Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $200; Jail sentence of 30 days with 26 days credit; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury 5th or subsequent offense; Recharged by complaint; Domestic abuse/aggravated assault – bodily injury with dangerous weapon; Recharged by complaint.
Yulexy Casimiro Ramos, 1300 W. 8th St., Apt. 7, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Johnny Francisco Cruz, Colorado Springs, Colo.; Speeding on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Thomas R. Anderson, Hartington, Neb.; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50.
Santana Salway, Rapid City; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Beau Shannon Mackey, 415 W. 15th #13, Yankton; Habitual Offender - 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Forgery; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Forgery $457.16; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 4 years suspended and 2 days credit.
Krista Martino, 600 E. 6th St., Yankton; Disobey judicial process; Suspended execution of sentence; $278.50; Jail sentence of 15 days with 5 days credit; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Suspended execution of sentence; $278.50; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $426.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Mytao Emery Cournoyer, Wagner; No driver’s license; $78.50; Renewal registration during assigned month; $78.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $78.50; License suspended for 30 days.
Camden Lambertz, 101 W. 25th St., Yankton; Aggravated assault – bodily injury with dangerous weapon; Dismissed by prosecutor; Distribute/possess with intent to distribute 1 oz less ½ pound marijuana; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possess marijuana more 2 ounces less one-half pound; Dismissed by prosecutor; Contribute to abuse, neglect or delinquency; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $576.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Suspended execution of sentence; $396.50; Possess two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information; Aggravated assault – bodily injury with indifference to human life; Recharged by indictment; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Distribute/possess with intent to distribute 1 oz less ½ pound marijuana; Recharged by indictment; Possession marijuana more 2 ounces less one-half pound; Recharged by indictment; Contribute to abuse, neglect or delinquency; Recharged by indictment; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by indictment.
Tori R. Gunhammer, Vermillion; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor; Simple assault against law enforcement officer et al or other public officer; Dismissed by prosecutor; Resisting arrest; Dismissed by prosecutor; Simple assault against law enforcement officer et al or other public officer; $366.50; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years suspended; Three years probation; Simple assault against law enforcement officer et al or other public officer; Recharged by information; Simple assault against law enforcement officer et al or other public officer; Recharged by information; Resisting arrest; Recharged by information.
Kyle Wuebben, 2114 Walnut, Yankton; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,240.50; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Abel Martinez-Hernandez, 908 Bill Baggs, Yankton; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Disobey judicial process; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 2nd offense; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Bradley Scott Adams, Vermillion; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Scott Stewart Olson, Mission Hill; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Elizabeth Nicole Alderson, 100 Robin St. #2, Yankton; Careless driving; $132.50.
Silas Luther Kitto, 2900 Douglas Ave., Apt. 102, Yankton; Forgery; Dismissed by prosecutor; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; $496.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 28 days suspended and 7 days credit.
Kyle Charles Frieberg, Homeless, Yankton; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Recharged by information.
Charles Boyd Wry, Junior, Scotland; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Manufacture/distribute/possess drugs schedule I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance; Dismissed by prosecutor; Manufacture/distribute/possess drugs schedule I or II; $2,307.50; Penitentiary sentence of 10 years with 4 years suspended and 72 days credit.
Kaleb Matthew Cournoyer, 505 W. 2nd Street, Yankton; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Dismissed by prosecutor; Resisting arrest; Dismissed by prosecutor; Disorderly conduct; Dismissed by prosecutor; Simple assault against law enforcement officer et al or other public officer; $229.50; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years suspended; Two years probation; Simple assault against law enforcement officer et al or other public officer; Recharged by indictment; Disorderly conduct; Recharged by indictment; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by indictment; Resisting arrest; Recharged by indictment.
Robert William Blakey, Centerville; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Damon Dewayne Sisk, 2900 Douglas Ave., Apt. 110, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Lorri Ranette Starr, 416 Pearl St., Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Davida Nicole Sheree, Vermillion; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Jocelyn Lea Vande Griend, Springfield; Seat belt violation; $25; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Logan Thomas Brown Burnham, Vermillion; Seat belt violation; $25.
Jeffrey Gerard Dreesen, 372 Russell Road, Yankton; Unsafe/illegal backing; $132.50.
Victor Manuel Cruz-Hernandez, 2400 Douglas Ave. #33, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Chad Alphonse King, 401 Douglas St. Apt. 6, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $78.50; License suspended for 30 days.
James Lee Neuharth, 119 E. 3rd St., Apt. A, Yankton; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Fail to stop – accident causing property damage; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 6th or subsequent offense; $2,206.50; License revoked for 20 years; Penitentiary sentence of 10 years with 5 years suspended and 3 days credit; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Driving under influence – 4th offense; Recharged by information; Fail to stop – accident causing property damage; Recharged by information.
Christopher Lynn Smith, 215 Linn St., Yankton; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Intentional damage to property - $1000-$2500; Dismissed by prosecutor; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Aaron Jacob Pinkelman, Springfield; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $708.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; No driver’s license; Recharged by indictment; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment.
Eric John Schulz, Canova; Violation protection order stalking/physical injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Violation protection order stalking/physical injury; $596.50; Incarceration of 180 days suspended; Violation protection order stalking/physical injury; $596.50; Jail sentence of 180 days with 175 days suspended; Violation protection order stalking/physical injury; Recharged by information; Violation protection order stalking/physical injury; Recharged by information; Violation protection order stalking/physical injury; Recharged by information.
Clarence Michael Seth Rinker, 1010 Pennsylvania St., Yankton; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by information.
Bonnie Jean Brandt, Utica; Seat belt violation; $25; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Glen Weidner, Humphrey, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Michael Dean Kirschenman, 415 West 15th, Lot 25, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Robin Ayax Aldana Centeno, Lubbock, Tex.; Speeding on a state highway; $137.50.
Terrence Stinson, 412 E. 4th Street, Yankton; Disobey judicial process; $412; Jail sentence of 30 with 10 days suspended and 20 days credit; Misprision of felony; $828; Jail sentence of 60 days with 36 days suspended and 24 days credit; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Misprision of felony; Recharged by information; Disobey judicial process; Recharged by information; Aggravated assault – deadly weapon; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Disobey judicial process; Recharged by complaint; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by indictment; Domestic abuse/aggravated assault – deadly weapon; Recharged by indictment; Disobey judicial process; Recharged by indictment.
Jordan Lucas O’Neil, 2400 Douglas #5, Yankton; Neglect, abandonment or mistreatment of animal; $596.50; Jail sentence of 90 days with 85 days suspended; Neglect, abandonment or mistreatment of animal; Recharged by information.
Devin Lee Beltman, Worthing; Illegal passing no pass zone; Dismissed by prosecutor; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $240.50; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Destinee La Shay Brown, 811 Picotte, Apt. 1, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; $590.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Iran Alejandro Salazar, 1211 East 14th Street, Yankton; Disorderly conduct; Suspended imposition of sentence; $200; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissal-reduction; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Recharged by information.
Emma May Bye, 2901 W. 11th Street, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Jalie Jewel Carlson, 1100 Burleigh St., Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
James Allen White, Niobrara, Neb.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Lucy Maria Mendoza, 1110 Burleigh St., Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Zackariah James Trautmann, 31147 445th Ave., Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50; License suspended for 30 days.
Thor John Sorensen, 1209 West 11th Street, Yankton; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $354.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by indictment; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment.
Michael John Wipf, Lake Andes; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Chase Perley Brummer, 2305 Walnut St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Gail Marie Kennedy, 2522 Mulberry St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Cody Alan Bronzynski, Norfolk, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.