Your Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns of a recent uptick in Medicare scam reports.
Multiple victims reported to Winner Regional Health in Winner that they had received phone calls from someone claiming to offer durable medical equipment (DME) covered by Medicare. These calls are illegal; no one is allowed to make unsolicited calls to consumers about DME.
Scammers were aggressive with their tactics, often calling multiple times until victims abided by their demands and allowed the scammer to submit an order to the victim’s doctor for payment.
In some cases, scammers were after the Medicare or Social Security number of the victim; in others, they targeted Personal Health Information (PHI).
Medicare fraud is a billion-dollar industry, and DMPE is a significant contributor to that total.
Officials at Winner Regional Health said they had received more than 100 reports of similar scam behavior in recent years.
The best advice is to hang up if you receive one of these calls, and to report your experience to the BBB Scam Tracker.
How to protect yourself and Medicare from DME fraud:
• Refuse and report anyone offering “free” equipment, supplies, or services in exchange for your Medicare number.
• Know that Medicare medical suppliers are not allowed to make unsolicited telephone calls or send e-mails to sell you equipment unless you’ve done business with them in the last 15 months.
• Never sign a blank form from your health care provider or equipment supplier.
• Always read your Medicare Summary Notice (MSN) or Explanation of Benefits (EOB) to look for any charges for equipment you do not need or did not receive.
• Protect your Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security cards; keep them in a safe place (not your wallet), and only get them out when you are going to see a health care provider.
• Do not trust a name or phone number; con artists often use official-sounding names or appear to be calling from a government agency or related area code. Medicare will never call you to confirm your personal information, your Medicare number, or ask questions about your personal health.
If you get one of these calls, immediately hang up. Here are some other steps you can take:
• Call your doctor and tell him or her about the attempted scam;
• Call the Medicare fraud hotline: 800-633-4227 (800-MEDICARE);
• File a complaint at BBB.org/complain;
• Get help from Senior Medicare Patrols: 877-808-2468 or smpresource.org;
• Report the fraud to the FBI at 800-Call-FBI or the Consumer Services Division of the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office at 605-773-4400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.