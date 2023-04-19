PIERRE — Each year, the South Dakota Historical Society recognizes outstanding individuals, organizations and K-12 teachers who have contributed to the preservation of South Dakota history.
The South Dakota State Historical Society will be honoring David A. Wolff of Spearfish with its highest honor on Saturday, April 22, during the annual state history conference in Pierre. Wolff will be the recipient of the Robinson Memorial Award. Named after former state historians Doane and Will G. Robinson, the Robinson is the highest award given in the field of history in South Dakota, recognizing a lifetime of outstanding and meritorious service.
Other individual 2023 honorees include Rick Mills of Hermosa, the curator of the South Dakota Railroad Museum in Hill City; The National Weather Service of South Dakota; Brian Gevik of Volin; with Maxwell Schaffer, who has been teaching history at Mount Vernon High School for 11 years, and Bob Wilbur, who has been teaching history at Roosevelt High School in Sioux Falls for 27 years, who will share the title of the South Dakota 2023 History Teacher of the Year.
The Saturday awards luncheon is part of this year’s State Historical Society annual history conference, taking place Friday and Saturday, April 21-22 in Pierre. This year’s theme is “Great Faces, Great Places.” Registrations are still being accepted. Call 605-773-6000 for more information or visit www.history.sd.gov.
