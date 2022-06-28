Wanted: A New Mascot For Lancers

The public is being asked to help Mount Marty University (MMU) choose a new mascot.
People have one more day to submit ideas for a brand-new mascot for the Lancers, but it won’t be the end of their involvement in the process.
According to Johanna Jablonoski, MMU director of Alumni and Family Relations, Victor E. Lancer — the Lancers mascot first introduced in 2002 when the school was still Mount Marty College — is off to retirement in light of MMU’s continued growth the last few years.
“He’s not been in use and he’s ready to retire,” she said. “The last two years, we’ve sort of rebranded, and we have some new buildings on campus, so It’s also time for a new face and a new mascot for the Lancers.”
She emphasized that the new mascot search doesn’t mean the school is looking for a totally new image.
“We are the Mount Marty Lancers and we are not changing ‘Lancers,’” she said. “We’re just looking for our mascot. We’re looking for something that represents our values. Obviously, mascots are associated with the athletics teams and sports, but this is something that goes beyond athletics. We want this mascot to be at community events representing Mount Marty. We want this mascot to be at fine arts events, at admissions events. We want new students to be able to meet the mascot. We want it to represent all of the good things that are going on at Mount Marty.”
Victor E. Lancer isn’t the first attempt that the school made at a mascot. In 1989, the school also introduced Marty Mouse, who was described in the Press & Dakotan’s Jan. 22, 1990, edition as “the gold 6-foot-6 creature, draped in a blue cape and looking like it had been hitting a weight program.”
Jablonoski said they’re looking to both the MMU community and the Yankton community as a whole for ideas on the new mascot.
“There is a survey online that anyone can submit an idea to,” she said. “We’ve put it out to our campus community and our alumni. We’d also love the Yankton community to submit their ideas too.”
Participants can describe their ideal mascot or even upload images. The final day for the survey is Thursday.
“After Thursday, our council will get together and go through the submissions,” she said. “We have a rubric to help us select the mascot with unbiased opinions. We’d like to have that done by the middle or end of July, because then we need to order the mascot and have it created.
However, Jablonoski said that the public will still have more opportunities to help choose the mascot in the coming month.
“After the council goes through all of the submissions, we will get it down two options,” she said. “Those two options will be presented to the community for a vote. The community will select the next mascot.”
She expects this vote to be announced sometime next month.
MMU’s new mascot is slated to be revealed at Lancer Days Oct. 28-30.
To submit mascot ideas, visit https://www.mountmarty.edu/about-us/news/mascot-challenge/
