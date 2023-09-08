POUND COUNT
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owners. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Rain this morning. Scattered thunderstorms for the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 81F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: September 9, 2023 @ 10:00 am
POUND COUNT
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owners. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
DAILY RECORD POLICY
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
ARRESTS
• Pamela Duggan, 64, of Viborg was arrested at 2:25 a.m. Thursday for substitution of license plates.
• Tyron Herman, 27, of Yankton was arrested at 3:30 a.m. Thursday for misdemeanor interruption of communication and simple assault domestic
• Christopher Pokorney, 39, of Yankton was arrested at 10:15 a.m. Thursday on a bench warrant issued by Yankton County for breach of conditions without order.
• Kenneth Keeler Jr., 36, of Wagner was arrested at 11:59 a.m. Thursday on a federal hold for the U.S. Marshals Service.
• Tony Ferrell, 62, of Kiowa, Kansas, was arrested at 11:59 a.m. Thursday for driving with a suspended license.
• Mark Taggart, 49, of Vermillion was arrested at 12:18 p.m. on a bench warrant issued by Yankton County for breach of conditions without order.
• Andrew Felber, 39, of Tabor was arrested at 9:51 p.m. Thursday on a bench warrant issued by Yankton County.
• Lorana Cline 48, of Vermillion was arrested at 11:17 p.m. Thursday for unspecified reasons.
INCIDENTS
• Police received a report at 2:20 p.m. Thursday of a theft on W. Third Street.
• The sheriff’s office responded to a call at 5:51 p.m. Thursday of the threat of harm or violence and assisted the Yankton Police Department near 10th and Pine Streets.
• Police received a report at 6:02 p.m. Thursday of vandalism on Douglas Avenue. The tires on a child’s bicycle were slashed.
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 9:57 p.m. Thursday of a protection order violation at an unspecified location.
• Police received a report at 6:18 p.m. Thursday of a threat of harm/violence on E. 13th Street.
• Police received a report at 10:07 p.m. of a theft on Broadway Avenue.
• Police received a report at 10:10 p.m. of disorderly conduct on W. Third Street.
• Police received a report at 9:04 a.m. Friday of an unexpected death on W. 11th Street.
• Police received a report at 10:52 a.m. Friday of an assault on W. Washington Street.
• Police received a report at 10:59 a.m. of a threat of harm/violence on Douglas Avenue.
CRIME STOPPERS
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.