VERMILLION — Join the University of South Dakota and Vermillion community in honoring Earth Day during the 2022 Vermillion Earth Days celebration April 18-28.
“Dozens of people and organizations are coming together to offer more than 20 events that make up Earth Days this year,” Meghann Jarchow, chair of the Department of Sustainability & Environment and president of Greening Vermillion, said. “We hope that Earth Days will have something for everyone, with our events, including documentary showings, lectures, service work, campus and community parties, creative work, kids’ events, in-person events and virtual events.”
USD has organized the following events for the 2022 Vermillion Green Days celebration:
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20
• Sustainabili-TEA — 3:30-5 p.m. at Akeley-Lawrence Science Center
Join us for a special Earth Days tea to discuss sustainability-related topics, meet new people and enjoy a hot beverage. Feel free to bring your own reusable mug. The event will take place in the First Bank & Trust Sustainability Solutions Space (room 210 in the Akeley-Lawrence Science Center on USD’s campus).
FRIDAY, APRIL 22
• USD Clothes Swap — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Muenster University Center (MUC) Pit Lounge
Come exchange your clothing for a new outfit. You can drop off your clothing donations in the MUC before or on the day of the event. Feel free to pick out whatever clothes you like for free and contribute to a sustainable alternative to shopping.
• USD Earth Day Fair — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the MUC
Stop by the Earth Day Fair on the first floor of the MUC to discover numerous clubs, organization and companies and see what they are doing to make the planet a greener place.
• USD Teach-in on Climate Change — multiple sessions via Zoom
Attend this teach-in, which brings faculty from across campus together to talk about climate change from the perspective of their field of study. Presenters will discuss how a student’s education, regardless of academic program, gives them the tools they need as citizens and professionals to work toward a better climate future. The one-hour virtual sessions are available via Zoom at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.
TUESDAY, APRIL 26
• “A Brief Descent into Deep Time – Evening with John Luther Adams” — 7 p.m. in Old Main
Come and enjoy an evening with Pulitzer Prize and Grammy-winning composer John Luther Adams as he reads one of his recent essays “Down the Mountain” followed by a conversation with the maestro of the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra (SDSO) Delta David Gier.
More information about the 2022 Vermillion Green Days, including a full schedule of events, can be found on Greening Vermillion’s website: https://www.greeningvermillion.org/copy-of-2021-earth-days-1.
