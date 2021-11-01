The next SPARK Community Conversation will be at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at RTEC, 1200 W. 21st St., in the Room 114.
The topic will be “Systems of Care,” focusing on how community partners can work together to support local families. Featured speakers are Lewis and Clark Behavioral Health Systems of Care Coordinator Sheila Steffen, Beadle Elementary School Counselor Ana Schurman and Rural Office of Community Services Community Services Director Darci Bultje.
All are welcome to attend.
