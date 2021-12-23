100 Years Ago
Saturday, December 24, 1921
• The Yankton community was ready for the enjoyment of a real merry Christmas as “even the weather man promis[ed] to do his part.” A storm that was hitting the Yankton area moved east. Area churches held many festivities for the holiday as well, including children’s programs at Congregation Church, Methodist and Trinity Lutheran and gift giving by the children at Christ Episcopal.
• A young man delivering milk to an elderly couple noticed something was wrong on the delivery. The unnamed youth decided to put the milk inside the home rather than leaving it outside where it would freeze notified neighbors. Neighbors found the elderly couple and discovered that two burners on the gas stove had been left open. Both were making satisfactory recoveries at Sacred Heart Hospital.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, December 24, 1946
• Souvenir bridge tickets began to go on sale today, entitling the bearer to join a caravan that would cross the bridge and return on December 31 in celebration of the transfer of title of the bridge from the Meridian Highway Bridge company to the City of Yankton. It was hoped that a thousand of the tickets would be sold in order to provide a fund with which the newly appoint bridge commission may begin operations.
• Students from Yankton under the guidance of school nurse Bernice Pharo completed several Christmas Red Cross projects, which included wrapped presents that were to go to orphans in Sioux Falls and Beresford. Money contributions that were made to the projects was to be gifted to Abbott House in Mitchell.
50 Years Ago
Friday, December 24, 1971
• The First United Presbyterian and Ebenezer Reformed Churches of Scotland are merging to form a new congregation which will retain the Presbyterian name. The Ebenezer church in 1969 celebrated its 75th anniversary and the Presbyterian church will celebrate its centennial.
• Gov. Richard F. Kneip has sent out 15,000 Christmas cards, a member of his staff said Thursday. The staff member said postage costs were about $1,200. The cards and envelopes themselves cost an additional $1,000 and that both items were paid for personally by the governor.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, December 24, 1996
• It’s all there in more than 300 boxes: more than two decades of press releases, newspaper clippings, video tapes and correspondence. It’s the record of Larry Pressler’s 22 years of public life. Having been voted out of office, the Republican senator has donated the material to his alma mater, the University of South Dakota. The boxes arrived at the university library via truck on Monday, said Mary Ellen Ducey, the university archivist who will be responsible for the Pressler papers.
• Members of Tiger Cub Scout Pack 138 sang “Jingle Bells” recently at the Sacred Heart Monastery Infirmary with gusto, bringing Christmas cheer to a dozen elderly sisters with wheelchairs and walkers. The Tiger Cubs were just one of dozens of area groups who took an hour to bring cheer to others’ lives.
