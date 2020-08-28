Cases Disposed: Aug. 8-14-2020
Rachel Nesje, 1214 Whiting Street, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $168.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Patrick James Diver, Junior, 120 Vote Street, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $272.50; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $272.50; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Marcus Teel, 610 W. 21st, Apt. 301, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentional cause bodily harm; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Brian L. Smith, Kennard, Neb.; Insufficient number personal flotation device; $122.50.
Michael Lee Arndt, Sioux Falls; Insufficient number personal flotation device; $122.50.
Joseph T. Sweeney, Vermillion; Speeding on other roadways; $87.50.
Darrick Lee Muilenburg, Irene; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Darrell Eugene Williams, 500 W. 4th Street, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $207.54; Jail sentence of 30 days with 20 days suspended.
Theodore Edward Kranig, Senior; 108 Vote Street; Disorderly conduct; $122.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily harm; Dismissal-reduction.
Zachary Michael Riggs, 43228 Janousek Rd, Yankton; Fugitive from justice; Extradited.
Gavin Yasat, 110 E. 6th St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Zachary Klingensmith, Moville, Iowa; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Dennis Allen Doerr, Bloomfield, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $199.50.
Rigoberto Rodriguez, O’Neill, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $217.50.
Terry Lynn Mulford, 103 Par Ln, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Darrell Williams, 500 W. 4th St., Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $171.88; Jail sentence of 30 days with 20 days suspended.
Keeshon Gilyard, Lithonia, Ga. Establishment of speed zones; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Nicholas Shudak, 2118 Walnut St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Todd R. Hazel, Beresford; Conveyance removal requirements; $182.50.
Esteban Delao O Siguentes, O’Neill, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $271.56.
Derek Kenny Goeden, Bloomfield, Neb.; Conveyance removal requirements; $182.50.
Blake Nelson, Tripp; Overweight on axle; $216.50.
Timothy Nikkel, Burbank; Insufficient number flotation device; $122.50.
Blake Nelson, Sioux Falls; Speeding on other roadways; $87.50.
Ty Namanny, Kimball; Possession of alcohol by minor; $200.
Alex Aguilar, O’Neill, Neb.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Colton Taylor Pettie, Fargo, N.D.; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed-not timely filed.
