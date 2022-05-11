JRWDD Board Continues Search To Fill Local Vacancy

HURON — After four months without success, the James River Water Development District (JRWDD) is continuing its search for a District 8 board member representing the City of Yankton.
The water district, based in Huron, runs the north-south length of eastern South Dakota, from the Aberdeen area downstream to the Yankton area. The board consists of nine directors, representing specific geographic areas.
“It would be important to get this vacancy filled so constituents in Area 8 have representation,” said JRWDD Associate Manager Judy Smoyer. She also serves as the water district’s chief financial officer (CFO).
The District 8 seat became vacant earlier this year when Dan Klimisch moved from the City of Yankton to rural Yankton County, Smoyer said.
“Dan Klimisch resigned at the beginning of the year due to him no longer residing in Area 8. The board declared a vacancy on January 12, 2022,” she said.
“Ads have run in the Yankton Press & Dakotan and the Yankton (County) Observer on February 1 and 8 and again on April 1 and 8. As of this date, the office has not received any petitions to fill the vacancy.”
Director Area 8 represents the city of Yankton east of West City Limits Road, west of Peninah Street, south of Highway 50 or 31st Street, and census blocks 4055 and 4056.
Klimisch, of Utica, and Sandy Williams of Irene have filed for the District 9 seat, which will become vacant after this year, Smoyer said. They will face each other in the November general election.
“District 9 is currently served by Clinton Bauer of Freeman,” Smoyer said. “Clinton has been on the board since the beginning in 1984. He has decided to retire from the board and did not seek re-election.”
The District 8 vacancy has been placed as an ongoing agenda item until it is filled, Smoyer said. The board has listed the opening as a point of business for its meeting today (Thursday) in Mitchell.
However, no applications had been received as of the May 2 deadline for this meeting, so no action will be taken on the matter today, she said. The search will remain ongoing.
“It will remain vacant until the board appoints someone. The next opportunity for appointment will be at our July 21 meeting in Yankton,” she said. “Nominating petitions will be accepted until a valid petition is received; the board will then take action to appoint an individual at the next meeting.”
The term of office for the appointed position will be through Dec. 31, 2024. Anyone interested in filling this position can obtain a nominating petition from the James River Water District Office, Yankton County Auditor’s Office or download from the district’s website www.jrwdd.com
JRWDD board members must be a resident and a voter in the area they are representing, Smoyer said. Applicants for the District 8 spot must fulfill those two requirements, she added.
Klimisch currently serves on the Yankton County Commission and is seeking re-election to that board. He is one of six Republican candidates in the June 7 primary, with the top three finishers advancing to face two independent candidates in the Nov. 8 election.
Klimisch has served at the same time on both the JRWDD board and Yankton County Commission. The two roles are separate offices, and an individual can hold both spots, Smoyer said.
The terms for directors representing odd-numbered districts (1, 3, 5, 7 and 9) will expire Dec. 31, 2022.
Nomination petitions for JRWDD board members were due March 29, 2022, to the South Dakota Secretary of State Office in Pierre. The terms are for four years.
The following have turned in petitions:
• Director 1: Mike Wiese;
• Director 3: Randy Stanley;
• Director 5: No petitions were turned in for the position, currently held by Frank Amundson. The board will act on this later this year.
• Director 7: Carol Millan;
• Director 9: Klimisch and Williams.
Board members not up for election this year are Director 2, Robert Braun; District 4, LeRoy Braun; and Director 6, Dan Koupal.
Currently, Wiese serves as chairman, Millan as vice-chair, Robert Braun as secretary and Amundson as treasurer.
Today’s JRWDD board meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Davison County North Office, 1420 North Main in Mitchell.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.