Yankton Parks, Recreation and Special Events will host a special Halloween Spooktacular Fireworks Show on Saturday, Oct. 31. The special fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. and will be shot off from the Meridian Bridge.
For the best view of the show, you’ll want to find a spot in Riverside Park. While in Riverside Park, stop at one of the shelters to experience the contactless Goblin Grab event. You will be welcomed by friendly faces and receive glow sticks, candy and other treats. The Goblin Grab is from 8-9 p.m.
The Meridian Bridge will be closed to all pedestrians beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday for set up of the special fireworks show. The bridge will open up to for pedestrian use by 6 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.
This time of the year welcomes an earlier sunset and colder weather. Be considerate of each other as you exit Riverside Park at the end of the show and be on the lookout for moving vehicles. While Parks and Recreation officials welcome costumes and hope you share your photos on social media at Yankton Parks and Recreation, they encourage you to bundle up and stay warm.
As we have learned to adapt to a new normal while we co-exist with the COVID-19 virus, Yankton Parks, Recreation and Special Events encourages all spectators to enjoy the show in a safe manner. It is highly recommended to wear your face mask and continue to safely distance yourself from those not in your immediate family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.