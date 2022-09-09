100 Years Ago
Sunday, September 10, 1922
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, September 10, 1947
• Excavation work for the building of the modern packing plant began Monday at the site of the old softball park west of the Anderson Livestock Sales Yards, it was announced today by Laddie Cimpl, manager of Cimpl’s Market, Inc. Laddie Cimpl said that the packing plant will be able to handle 150 cattle and 150 hogs a week, or approximately 600 of each a month.
• William M. Yates, son of Mr. and Mrs. George Yates of Scotland, expects to leave for New York City from where he will embark for Paris, France. Mr. Yates will enter the Chambre Syndicate de la Coultre Parisienne for nine month’s study in costume designing.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, September 10, 1972
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, September 10, 1997
• With two members absent, the Yankton Housing and Redevelopment Commission (YHRC) decided Tuesday to sell property they own in the Fox Run development and use that money to purchase available lots elsewhere in Yankton. The Fox Run lot could sell for over $10,000, which could help the Commission purchase less expensive lots elsewhere.
• Nebraska is not replacing trees fast enough to keep up with their loss, and that could hurt agriculture if a harsh winter or severe drought hits the state, foresters said.
