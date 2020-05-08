“The Spirit of Travel!” is the theme of National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW), May 3-9. To celebrate the event and the arrival of Spring with a regional twist, Southeast South Dakota Tourism Association (SSDTA) is using the opportunity to re-introduce the region to visitors who may have been preoccupied by other recent events or issues.
SSDTA’s Executive Director Gary Keller said that the organization is holding its third annual giveaway contest as part of National Travel & Tourism Week and promoting its new marketing slogan “Gateway to the Great American West” with a new social media campaign titled, “Don’t Dream It, Plan It.”
SSDTA is unveiling the mini-campaign, “Don’t Dream It, Win It” Kayak Giveaway Contest as a tie-in specifically to coincide with NTTW. The contest will be open for registration from May 1 through June 22, after which SSDTA will choose and contact the winner.
“Outdoor recreation is a major draw here, and a majority of travelers to South Dakota come through the Southeast, said Keller. “So we are giving away our brand new SSDTA logo’d kayak to a winner 21 years of age or older who plans to visit Southeast South Dakota between June 29 and Dec. 8, 2020, Keller said. “And as a special bonus, we will deliver it to them when they arrive.”
The only catch, admits Keller, is not much of a catch. “The winner must take delivery in one of our 14 counties where they plan to visit between June 23 and Dec. 8 and give SSDTA one week notice of arrival.” SSDTA will then arrange to personally deliver it to the community in which the lucky winner plans to visit. Keller also plans to take photos and testimonial video which it will share on social media, and encourage the winner to do the same.
Anyone 21 years of age in the U.S. (including South Dakota) and District of Columbia is invited to enter to win our 2020 “Don’t Dream It, Win It! Kayak Giveaway Fantasy Contest.”
The contest closes June 22, which is the day that the Interstate Welcome Centers in South Dakota open to the public. Details, official rules and online registration form can be found at www.southeastsouthdakota.com.
