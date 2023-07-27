• On Wednesday, July 19, 2023, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office served a residential search warrant regarding an ongoing narcotic investigation at 202 Pearl Street, Bloomfield, Nebraska. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office had contact with Luis Antonio Moreno Vargas, 36, at a traffic stop, which yielded a user amount of cocaine. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office subsequently served a search warrant at Mr. Vargas’ residence in Bloomfield. The search resulted in the seizure of a dealer amount of cocaine, a handgun, proceeds from narcotic sales in the form of U.S. currency, and several narcotic paraphernalia items commonly utilized to package and distribute cocaine. Ultimately, Vargas was issued traffic citations for No Operator’s License (60-484) and No Proof of Insurance (60-3,167); and lodged at the Knox County Jail for Possession with Intent to Distribute (28-416(1)), Possess Firearm while Violating 28-416 (16) and Possess Money while Violating 28-416 (17).
BOOKINGS:
