SIOUX FALLS — Hundreds of professionals and community members from across the region will come together for the 22nd annual Community Response to Child Abuse Conference, on Oct. 6-7 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.
The training event connects multidisciplinary team members while offering continuing education. The professional training and educational opportunities are geared toward teachers, medical professionals, school officials, dentists, law enforcement, social workers, mental health providers, youth service providers, the legal community and other community members and child advocates.
Attendees will be able to hear from national and regional speakers on topics that will help professionals and the public better understand child abuse and strengthen response efforts.
• “The Art of Hope” by Chadwick Sapenter
• “Who is Taking Care of Us While We Are Taking Care of Others” by Al Killen-Harvey
• “Spreading HOPE (Healthy Outcomes from Positive Experiences)” by Kimberly Ladd
Conference participants will also hear from special guest, South Dakota Chief Justice Steven R. Jensen. Additional learning sessions include:
• From a Challenge to a Legislative Change: Navigating Policy Change at Every Level
• Understanding and Addressing the Impact of Domestic Violence on Children
• Human Trafficking & Navigation in Tribal Communities
• Preventing Child Maltreatment through Parent Training
• Understanding Grooming in Child Maltreatment Cases
New this year, an on-demand conference option allows individuals unable to attend the conference access to session materials and video recordings. Conference attendees and on-demand participants may be eligible for continuing education credits.
Conference sponsors include South Dakota’s Unified Judicial System Court Improvement Program, Child’s Voice at Sanford Health, and Center for the Prevention of Child Maltreatment at the University of South Dakota. Conference details and registration are available at https://conference.sdcpcm.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.