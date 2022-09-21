SIOUX FALLS — Hundreds of professionals and community members from across the region will come together for the 22nd annual Community Response to Child Abuse Conference, on Oct. 6-7 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

The training event connects multidisciplinary team members while offering continuing education. The professional training and educational opportunities are geared toward teachers, medical professionals, school officials, dentists, law enforcement, social workers, mental health providers, youth service providers, the legal community and other community members and child advocates.

