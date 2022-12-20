PIERRE — The South Dakota Soil Health Coalition has announced a student essay contest for the 2023 Soil Health Conference, Jan. 24-25 in Sioux Falls.
The contest is open to students in the following divisions: middle school, highs school and post-secondary students. Cash prizes and hoodies will be awarded to winners in each of the age categories. The top prize in the post-secondary division will be $400, and the top prize in the middle school and high school divisions will be $200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.