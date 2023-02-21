Winter Storm, Blizzard Warnings Issued For Yankton Area
mato181 - stock.adobe.com

Yankton County has been placed in a winter storm warning, while the northern portions of the region are now under a blizzard warning.

The winter storm warning goes into effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday and runs through noon Thursday. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), accumulations of 8-13 inches of snow are possible, along with some ice accumulations. Winds are expected to gust up to 45 miles per hour. Area counties covered by this warning include Charles Mix, Bon Homme and Yankton counties.

