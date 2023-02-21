Winter Storm, Blizzard Warnings Issued For Yankton Area

Yankton County has been placed in a winter storm warning, while the northern portions of the region are now under a blizzard warning.
The winter storm warning goes into effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday and runs through noon Thursday. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), accumulations of 8-13 inches of snow are possible, along with some ice accumulations. Winds are expected to gust up to 45 miles per hour. Area counties covered by this warning include Charles Mix, Bon Homme and Yankton counties.
For Clay and Union counties in South Dakota and Dixon County in Nebraska, a winter storm warning has been issued from noon Wednesday through noon Thursday. The NWS says 5-8 inches of snow are possible, along with winds gusting up to 45 mph.
In Cedar and Knox counties in Nebraska, a winter storm warning has been posted from noon Wednesday through noon Thursday. Snow accumulations of 4-9 inches are possible, along with winds gusting up to 50 mph.
Meanwhile, the NWS has issued a blizzard warning from noon Wednesday through noon Thursday, with a winter weather advisory posted from 6 p.m. Tuesday through noon Wednesday, for Douglas, Hutchinson and Turner counties. Snow accumulations of 8-14 inches are possible, with winds gusting up to 45 miles per hour.
Most of eastern South Dakota and a large chunk of western Minnesota are under blizzard warnings, while winter storm warnings cover the rest of South Dakota, much of northern Nebraska and southern Minnesota.
According to the NWS, the heaviest snow in the Yankton area is projected to fall late Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night.
Thereafter, temperatures will be extremely cold for Thursday and Friday, with high readings only in the single digits.
Temperatures are expected to rebound Saturday, with temperatures climbing into the upper 20s.
Readers should keep up to date on the latest weather conditions and any changes in the storm track.
