Area Parishes See Changes In Priest Assignments

The new month has brought new priest assignments for Catholic parishes in Yankton and the surrounding region.
The changes generally began July 1 for the Sioux Falls Diocese and the Omaha Archdiocese.
Bishop Donald DeGrood presides over the Sioux Falls Diocese, which covers South Dakota east of the Missouri River. The 150 parishes have a membership of about 136,000 Catholics, or about 25% of population of eastern South Dakota.
Archbishop George J. Lucas presides over the Archdiocese of Omaha, comprised of 23 counties and more than 230,000 Catholics throughout northeast Nebraska.
In Yankton, the Sacred Heart and St. Benedict parishes have seen the first of two related changes this year.
DeGrood assigned newly-ordained Rev. Nick Haiar to the two parishes. Haiar celebrated his first Masses in Yankton last weekend.
Haiar was born and raised in Sioux Falls, but he also holds family connections in the Mitchell area. He attended the University of South Dakota where he earned a biology degree.
He returned to Sioux Falls to work for a year. He then served for two years in peer ministry with the Fellowship Of Catholic University Students (FOCUS). Following that period, he entered the seminary.
He served a deacon summer at Christ the King Church in Sioux Falls.
Haiar joins a team serving both Sacred Heart and St. Benedict churches. The Rev. Tom Anderson serves as pastor for the two parishes, while Haiar will join the Revs. Bob Lacey and Thi Pham as associate pastors.
The priests also serve the Sacred Heart Schools and offer other pastoral care.
The second half of the change for Yankton comes later this year in connection with Lacey’s role as a military chaplain, Anderson said.
“Father Bob Lacey’s (National) Guard unit has received mobilization orders to support Operation Enduring Freedom. He will be deploying this winter,” Anderson said. “Gratefully, we will continue to have his presence through the fall. Please pray for him and the unit with which he is working.”
For some priests, their new assignment means moving to another part of the diocese or archdiocese. For other priests, the change means new duties at their current location.
As one example, the Rev. Joe Forcelle will assume the pastorate of St. Wenceslaus Church in Tabor in addition to remaining pastor at St. Leo Church in Tyndall and St. Vincent Church in Springfield.
Forcelle asked his parishioners for their prayers and support during the time of transition for all priests.
“Today, over a dozen priests in our diocese began new assignments,” he said Friday. “Please pray for them and the congregations and ministries they will now shepherd. May the Lord grant strength, charity and hope to all.”
The following is a look at the other area priest assignments for southeast South Dakota and northeast Nebraska.
SIOUX FALLS DIOCESE
DeGrood issued the following appointments effective July 1:
Those who will be continuing ministry as Senior Priests:
• The Rev. Charles L. Cimpl, granted his request to retire from his assignment as Pastor, Holy Spirit, Sioux Falls. Cimpl, a Tabor native, has served the diocese in a number of roles during his ministry.
• The Rev. Cathal Gallagher, granted his request to retire from his assignment as Pastor, St. Paul, Marty; St. Mark, Lake Andes; and St. Paul, Armour.
Those who will be serving in new pastoral and specialized/chaplaincy ministry assignments:
• The Rev. Kristopher Cowles from Priest Director of St. Thomas More Newman Center at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion to Pastor, Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Sioux Falls, and Vicar for Hispanic Ministry.
• The Rev. John Helmueller from Pastor at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Sioux Falls, to Parochial Administrator at St. Mark Parish, Lake Andes, and St. Paul the Apostle Parish, Armour.
• The Rev. John Rutten from Pastor at St. John Paul II Parish, Harrisburg, to Priest Director at St. Thomas More Newman Center at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion.
Besides Forcelle, Those with adjustments to their current pastoral assignment while remaining in their current role:
• The Rev. Jim Friedrich, in addition to his current assignment as Pastor of Assumption Parish, Dante, and St. John the Baptist Parish, Wagner, to Pastor of St. Paul Parish, Marty.
• The Rev. Mark Lichter from Pastor at St. Wenceslaus, Tabor, to remaining Pastor at St. John the Baptist Parish, Lesterville; St. George Parish, Scotland; and St. Boniface Parish, Idylwilde.
OMAHA ARCHDIOCESE
Lucas has announced new assignments for the Omaha Archdiocese.
Two priests of the archdiocese retire this year as two more are ordained and begin their parish service. In addition, 17 more take on new or expanded assignments, while one priest from Tanzania returns to his homeland and another begins service in the Omaha archdiocese. Also, a new vocations director is named.
These are some of the changes taking place this year as the archdiocese announces the new priest assignments, which become effective July 1 unless noted otherwise.
• The Rev. Matthew Capadano, from associate pastor of St. Mary Parish in Wayne, St. Mary Parish in Laurel and St. Anne Mission in Dixon, with chaplain duties at the Wayne State University Newman Center, to pastor of St. Mary Parish in Wayne, and administrator of St. Mary Parish in Laurel and St. Anne Parish in Dixon, with continued chaplaincy duties.
• The Rev. Gerald Connealy, from pastor of St. Mary Parish in Laurel, St. Anne Parish in Dixon and St. Mary Parish in Wayne, to servant minister and senior associate pastor of St. Mary Parish in Laurel, St. Anne Parish in Dixon and St. Mary Parish in Wayne.
• The Rev. Timothy Forgét, from pastor of St. Jane Frances de Chantal Parish in Randolph, St. Mary of the Seven Dolors Parish in Osmond and St. Joseph Parish in Pierce, to pastor of St. John the Evangelist Parish in Valley.
• The Rev. Jeremy Hans, pastor of St. Ludger Parish in Creighton, St. Ignatius Mission in Brunswick and St. Paul Parish in Plainview, takes on additional duties as administrator of St. Wenceslaus Parish in Verdigre, St. William Mission in Niobrara, and St. Andrew Parish in Bloomfield.
• The Rev. Kevin Vogel, from associate pastor of St. Boniface Parish in Elgin, St. Bonaventure Parish in Raeville, St. John the Baptist Parish in Petersburg, St. Peter de Alcántara Parish in Ewing, St. Theresa Parish in Clearwater and St. John the Baptist Parish in Deloit Township, to administrator of St. Jane Frances de Chantal Parish in Randolph, St. Mary of the Seven Dolors Parish in Osmond and St. Joseph Parish in Pierce.
• The Rev. David Mhagama, Archdiocese of Songea, Tanzania, begins service in the Omaha Archdiocese as associate pastor of St. Ludger Parish in Creighton, St. Ignatius Mission in Brunswick, St. Paul Parish in Plainview, St. Wenceslaus Parish in Verdigre, St. William Mission in Niobrara and St. Andrew Parish in Bloomfield. This assignment will be effective upon his arrival in the Archdiocese of Omaha.
• The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya, Diocese of Minna, Nigeria, concludes his service in the Archdiocese of Omaha as pastor of St. Wenceslaus Parish in Verdigre, St. William Mission in Niobrara and St. Andrew Parish in Bloomfield. He begins service in the Archdiocese for the Military Services and the United States Air Force.
