The Yankton Band Boosters invites the public to join them Monday, May 8, for the Band BBQ Scholarship fundraiser. Smoked/pulled pork sandwiches, baked beans, potato chips, dessert and lemonade/water will be served from 5-6:45 p.m. Proceeds will go toward the Band Booster sponsored senior scholarships and music camp scholarships.
Immediately following the meal, the Yankton High School Bands will perform their final concert for the 2022-2023 school year with a Senior Band Member Tribute. The Concert Band will be performing two selections from their Superior-rated Large Group Contest repertoire: “Fairest of the Fair” (John Philip Sousa) and “A Mother’s Hymn” (Robert W. Smith). Two new selections will also be presented: “Selections from Moana” (arr. Jay Bocook) will feature the movie selections “Where You Are,” “How Far I’ll Go,” “You’re Welcome” and “We Know the Way.” Also, “Rolling Stones on Tour” (arr. Patrick Roszell) will feature classic rock hits “Paint It Black,” “Ruby Tuesday” and “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.”
