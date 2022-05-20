LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska law enforcement leaders from several agencies joined traffic safety officials to encourage safe driving across the state this summer.
The Nebraska State Patrol and dozens of other law enforcement agencies are participating in the annual Click It or Ticket campaign. The initiative covers the weeks surrounding Memorial Day, which marks the start of the summer driving season.
“Our troopers respond to crashes across the state and unfortunately some of those involve fatalities. In many cases, a seat belt could have made the difference between life and death,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “It’s gut-wrenching. It’s damaging for families. It hurts our communities, and it doesn’t have to happen.”
The Click It or Ticket campaign runs from Monday, May 23, through Sunday, June 5. Troopers and dispatchers will be working overtime as part of the effort, thanks in part to a grant for $24,780 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation — Highway Safety Office.
“Buckling up is the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself and all of your passengers in a crash,” said Bill Kovarik, Nebraska Highway Safety Administrator. “I believe there’s someone counting on each and every one of us to buckle up every time we get in a vehicle so that we come back alive and safe.”
According to NDOT-HSO, Nebraska ranks fourth worst in the United States in seat belt usage, at 81%. The national average is over 90%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.