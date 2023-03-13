VERMILLION — The Clay County Commission is in the process of doing what’s necessary to quickly find a new county state’s attorney.
Alexis Tracy, who was elected to that office in 2016 and was re-elected in 2020, will be stepping down in approximately three months to work for South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley.
A press release from Jackley’s office states that Tracy is scheduled to join the state AG office in Sioux Falls beginning June 1.
“In the interim, we’ll put out a job description and invite applications, however, the person who takes that job will, of course, have to run for election because it’s an elected office,” said Betty Smith, chairwoman of the Clay County Commission. “The five county commissioners will make the decision about the appointment.”
Whoever takes the job must be chosen by Clay County voters in the November 2024 election to continue a full term in that position. The individual may also face a challenge from another candidate in that election.
The new state’s attorney appointed by the County Commission could begin circulating petitions in January 2024 to become a candidate for the November 2024 election, Smith said.
“She (Tracy) is going to work until June 1 for the county and hopefully help with the transition,” Smith said.
Tracy has been an attorney for 17 years and has been a prosecuting attorney for more than 16 years.
“We’re hoping to have the position advertised by the end of (last) week,” Smith said. “Obviously, that’s pending getting a lot of work done between now and then. We’ll be working with HR Alternatives, which is our human resources consultant, on putting that all together and getting the advertisements out.”
Tracy became a familiar face statewide while serving as a prosecutor during the impeachment trial of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, held on the Senate floor of the state Capitol in Pierre.
She was the first attorney to take the podium during the impeachment trial of Ravnsborg. She delivered an impassioned argument for his conviction and removal from office. The subject of the proceedings was a fatal crash in September 2020, when a car driven by Ravnsborg fatally struck a pedestrian on the side of a rural highway.
At the conclusion of the one-day trial, senators voted to convict Ravnsborg, remove him from office and bar him from holding future elected offices in the state.
Tracy currently serves as president of the South Dakota State’s Attorney’s Association and serves on the Legislative Committee for the Association. Since 2017, she has served as part of STOP (Services, Training, Officers, and Prosecutors), a grant-funded multidisciplinary state training team providing curriculum and education to prosecutors, law enforcement, and victim advocates in response to crimes of domestic violence and sexual assault.
She was appointed to the South Dakota Open Meetings Commission in 2019. Tracy is a member of the National District Attorney’s Association and the Clay County Child Protection Team.
“I want to thank the Clay County Commission and the people of Clay County for the opportunity to serve them,” Tracy said in the attorney general’s press release. “I look forward to serving them, and the rest of South Dakota, in this new capacity.”
Smith said Tracy has spent the week talking with her staff in the state’s attorney’s office in the Clay County Courthouse.
“(Last Tuesday) she came to the commission meeting and she spoke about how much she enjoyed working with the commission. She thought that we were a wonderful group to work with and we, in turn, said how much we appreciated her service because she has worked incredibly hard,” Smith said. “It’s no easy job being state’s attorney and not everyone is cut out for it, but I think Alexis really offered extraordinary service to the county.”
