Area Nebraska Voters Set To Mail It In This Election

With mail-in ballots going out this week, northeast Nebraska voters will begin deciding on a new state legislator as well as the various state, county and local races.
With District 40 Sen. Tim Gragert of Creighton not seeking re-election, voters will choose a new lawmaker to represent the north-central and northeast counties of the Husker state.
The district’s next senator will remain from Knox County, as Barry DeKay of Niobrara faces Keith Kube of Crofton for the four-year term.
Knox, Cedar and Dixon counties are again mailing ballots to registered voters rather than running polling places on Nov. 8 for Election Day. The three county clerks said their voter turnout has consistently remained strong, especially during the general election, with the all-mail elections.
In Nebraska, ballots for the general election must be ready for mailing Oct. 11 and are mailed Oct. 19. The ballots must be returned by the close of polls (generally the clerk’s office hours) on Election Day.
While not a presidential election year, Knox County Clerk Joann Fischer believes local races will drive the voter turnout to higher levels.
“Our turnout in the 2020 general election was nearly 85%. I am hoping for that amount this election,” she said. “We have a number of local races, such as the Crofton School Board, where there are five candidates on the ballot and, just in the last week, three candidates filed as write-in candidates. Bloomfield School Board race is also contested.”
Some local governments have contested races, while others have no candidates all, Fischer said.
“Knox County has 30 townships, and all of those boards are up in the election. There are several that have competition, but it was a struggle to get candidates to file,” she said. “In fact, there is one township race that doesn’t have any candidates, but there is still time for a write-in candidate. Another township only had one person file and there are three positions.”
In addition, the ballot contains city and village races as well as ballot issues, Fischer said.
“Crofton City and Bloomfield City have competition for both the mayor race and the council race. Wausa Village Board of Trustees has a race going where there are three positions to fill,” the county clerk said. “There is an amendment and two initiatives (at the state level) being presented to the voters this year.”
In Cedar County, Clerk Dave Dowling is mailing out more than 5,700 ballots. He has been a strong advocate for all-mail balloting and applied to be one of the first northeast Nebraska counties to go that route.
The change has resulted in higher voter turnout compared to the past use of polling places and the limited hours on Election Day, Dowling said.
“We have been getting 20-25% more on voter turnout with the mailing of ballots,” he said.
Dowling predicts a slightly lower turnout this year, given the lack of a presidential race and many local races.
“We don’t have many local contested races, only state races,” he said. “Therefore, I’m thinking 65% turnout or close to that figure. The voter turnout for our 2018 election (another non-presidential year) was 63%.”
In Dixon County, Clerk Cindy Purucker has found it difficult to forecast voter turnout.
“Honestly, this year, I don’t have a clue,” she said. “Locally, we do not have any highly contested races. There are a couple initiatives on the ballot for voter ID and minimum wage.”
However, she does anticipate higher voter turnout with the all-mail balloting.
“If you look at the statistics, you will notice that it runs on a non-presidential election year about 55-60%,” she said. “This will be the first non-presidential (year) that we have done totally by mail, so it could be more.”
As part of the mail-in process, Knox County ballots were mailed Oct. 19 to all eligible active registered voters, Fischer said.
“Some voters submitted applications to have their ballots mailed a little sooner as they have traveled south for the winter or are in the process of leaving for the winter,” she explained. “We have seen the largest number of ballots returned by mail. We work with the postmasters in the county, and I feel that, since we live in the Midwest, we have a lot of cooperation from them.”
The Knox County clerk’s office implements a number of safeguard measures, Fischer said.
“My office staff verify every single signature on the ballot return envelopes!” she said. “We know signatures change over time, but if we need further verifications, we compare signatures on documents in the courthouse such as recordings in the Register of Deeds, homestead exemption applications or personal property schedules in the assessor’s office, and/or court documents.
“We contact a voter if we have questions or need further verification. The ballots will not be counted if we cannot verify the signature on the ballot return envelopes.”
In Dixon County, Purucker has also implemented safeguards.
“When ballot envelopes are received, the signatures are compared to the ones we have on file. Then they are logged into the voter registration system. The envelopes are put into a locked ballot box in our vault,” she said. “The day before the election, I have four women — two Republicans and two Democrats — come into the office and prepare the ballots for counting. They first match the ballot envelopes with a list generated from the voter registration system of the envelopes that were logged in. If everything checks out, then they begin to open the envelopes with the name on the envelope face down.
“Ballots are removed from the envelope and placed in a pile and envelopes are in another. Then the ballots are smoothed out and placed back into a ballot box and sealed. On election night, the ballot boxes are opened and the ballots are counted.”
Ballot scanners are used to count ballots, Fischer said.
“The Secretary of State has to give permission on the method of counting. In Nebraska, the statutes for the process of hand counting ballots were repealed, therefore, all counties are using a scanner or polling place counter,” she said. “This election, the Secretary of State’s Office is implementing a broader manual audit so each County has at least one precinct that they will need to do a manual audit of between the election and before they begin canvassing. In the past, it was a random selection of 2% of the counties for a manual audit but that is now changed.”
The following are the contested races in each area Nebraska county:
KNOX COUNTY
• BLOOMFIELD: In the school board race, voters will choose three candidates from among Dee Bratetic, Hally Ziegler, Justin Jindra and Dana Jeannoutot.
In the city election, voters will decide the mayor’s race between Brad Eckmann and Bryan J. Young for a four-year term They will elect two at-large council members for four-year terms from among Leslie Jessen, Keith Koertje and Allen Jeannoutot.
• CROFTON: In the school board race, voters will choose three candidates from among Travis Poppe, Craig Marsh, Angela Kolterman, Amy Hoffman and Jayne Arens, as well as certified write-in candidates Jennifer Wubben, Bethany Wortmann and Sherry Bates Sobtka.
In the city race, voters will elect either James Murphy or Robert Evans for mayor. They will also choose two council members from among Michael Chase, Ed Steffen, Larry Peitz and Jason Wavrunek.
• WAUSA: In the city election, voters will choose three council members for four-year terms from among Robert Marks, Chris Ferdig, Nicholas Morgan and Dan Wamberg.
CEDAR COUNTY
• COLERIDGE: In the city election, voters will choose two trustees from among George Hefner, Kelly Hammer and Chad Frerichs.
• HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE: In the school board race, voters will choose three candidates from among Jason Dendinger, Candice Climer, Ian Lange and Tim Burbach.
• LAUREL-CONCORD/COLERIDGE: In the school board race, voters will choose four members from among Jay Hall, Scott Taylor, Daniel Kuhlman, Angela Johnson, Grant Settje, Bryan Pippitt and Cade Sohler.
• RANDOLPH: In the city race, voters will choose two council members from among Aaron Nielsen, Daniel Korth, Donna Mae Schutt and Roxanne Hanel.
• WYNOT: In the school board race, voters will choose three members from among Laurie Schulte, Todd Pinkelman, James Eskens and Susan Lenzen.
DIXON COUNTY
• NEWCASTLE: In the city election, voters will choose three members from among Bryan Gotch, Stacy Lund, Russell Koch, Jack Moore, Joy Ramirez and James Olander.
• PONCA: In the city race, three candidates will be chosen from among Christina Luebe, Richard Dohma, Casey McGhee, Nicole Anderson Erickson and Julie Schamp.
