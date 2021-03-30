City Candidates Discuss COVID Response, Marijuana

The race for three open spots on the Yankton City Commission saw its first full forum of the 2021 election cycle Tuesday evening.
The forum — sponsored by the Sertoma Club and held in person at Discovery Church — featured incumbents Nathan Johnson and Bridget Benson, former city commissioner and Mayor Curt Bernard and challengers Michael Grave, Stacey Nickels, Mike Villanueva and Thomas Bixler. The event gave them the chance to discuss the city’s COVID-19 pandemic response, the impending introduction of legalized marijuana into the community and their visions of future projects.
COVID-19 Response
While it’s been nearly 11 months since the City of Yankton lifted its partial business curtailment ordinance and a month since allowing its mask mandate to expire, the pandemic response was still a major topic of discussion Tuesday night.
Johnson said the city’s response has always been based on the knowledge that is available.
“We made prudent decisions based on the information we had at the time,” he said. “Knowing what I know now, would I make a different choice? Perhaps, but at the time, you’re looking at the most recent information, whether that was from the CDC or our local health-care officials. I feel very proud of the work that we did.”
Grave said he believes the city made mistakes along the way in its response.
“We shut down in April when COVID wasn’t here,” he said. “We shut down because of a knee-jerk reaction from the news media and the East Coast and West Coast. That’s not us. That’s not where we’re at. We’re responsible people that can determine how they run their businesses. The economic impact of shutting down was tremendous. I personally wrote $250,000 in refund checks in a three-week period from mid-March to mid-April.”
Villanueva said there’s a great value in taking the advice of experts on matters such as the COVID-19 response.
“We need to listen to our experts — our doctors, our epidemiologists,” he said. “I don’t pretend to be a doctor or that I’ve gone to that school and know what they know. When is it that we decided not to listen to the experts? If I get elected to the commission, you have to listen to the experts in their fields. I think it’s just irresponsible to not do that.”
Marijuana
The candidates were also asked about the impending legalization of marijuana and their thoughts on how the state and city ought to handle medicinal — and potentially recreational — pot in the future.
Benson said the city is well into the planning stages.
“We have hired a consultant for the city to work with us and to show us the ropes of, ‘here’s what to consider, here’s what to think through’ to make sure that we’re planning and doing this right the first time so we don’t have regrets at a later time,” she said. “The right planning up front is what’s most important, and I think we’re on the right track with the individual that we’ve hired and asking the right questions.”
Nickels relayed a personal experience in support of medicinal marijuana, but she’s still questioning the recreational side.
“I am totally for any alternative sources of medicine,” she said. “I have MS, for example. I was diagnosed with MS in November 2011 and I have been treated the non-traditional route since July 2012. I am so for the medical marijuana. I don’t 100% agree on recreational marijuana. … That’s hard to think about when you have children that you’re raising that marijuana’s going to be legal in your community.”
Funding Priorities
Candidates were also asked about future funding priorities.
Bernard said there is a critical need for keeping housing affordable in order to boost the area’s workforce.
“Not having enough of a workforce is a critical thing,” he said. “Related to that is affordable housing. Related to that is we need to make sure we spend money wisely because our utility costs — city water, sewer, garbage as well as electric and gas — adds up to more than half the cost of having a house. Available housing is tied to workforce development, and that’s a key priority. When it comes to the extra sales tax that the city’s gotten because they stayed fairly open — or because of the internet sales tax — those things can be used to build quality-of-life things to attract people, but also keep the costs down so it’s affordable housing.”
Bixler said there’s a need to focus on roads and find out which projects the citizens would support.
“We have bad roads — and we know we do — but the only one we can be sure of fixing is Broadway,” he said. “We know we have limited funds, so what do we do? I think the answer is somewhat simple — as citizens, we already know what the citizens have to pay for in their taxes and we know what they don’t want to pay for, as well. So we have to say to them, ‘Do you want to pay for this road? We need to fix it but if nobody wants to pay for it, then it’s going to be really bad.’ You have to get people — the everyday citizen — to realize this is important.”
The municipal election is set for Tuesday, April 13. Absentee ballots are available to be filled out at City Hall every weekday.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.