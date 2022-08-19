100 Years Ago
Sunday, August 20, 1922
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, August 20, 1947
• The city police department today warned pedestrians that they are expected to observe the new traffic lights when crossing the streets and should enter the intersection only when the light has turned green. People crossing the streets on foot against the lights are doing so only at their own risk, Chief of Police Lyman Thomas said.
• The No. 1 animal of the 1947 4-H livestock show in Yankton county, a 1020 pound Hereford calf belonging to Tommy Lyons, brought top price of $40.00 a hundred at the livestock auction sale which climaxed the 4-H Achievement Day program at Garfield school grounds last night. The successful bidder for the prize calf was U.S. Senator Chan Gurney.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, August 20, 1972
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, August 20, 1997
• Rainfall of up to 6 inches in parts of Nebraska has helped ease the drought that gripped most of the state this summer. But some areas remain dry and the forecast shows little rain for the next several weeks. Northeast Nebraska and around the Ogallala area remains dry, along with central and south-central parts of the state, state climatologist Allen Dutcher said.
• A local funeral director working with a Guam plane crash has himself died on the South Pacific island. Gerry Brockhaus, 54, died of a heart attack at his Guam hotel shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday. Brockhaus was helping the safety board identify the 226 persons killed aboard Korean Airlines Flight 801.
