100 Years Ago
Friday, October 14, 1921
• An almost solid layer of mussel shells, embedded in the hard blue clay till they form part of almost solid rock, has been found in all the excavations for the piers in the Meridian Highway bridge across the Missouri river here. It has been especially prominent in Pier 4, which is now nearly completed. It is found 25 to 30 feet down and is several inches thick in spots.
• All the Irish folks in Yankton county and everybody else in Yankton who could get in, crowded the Hess theatre last evening to see Fiske O’Hara in his annual visit to this city. They knew him and had liked him before, and they liked him this time. His play was “The Happy Cavalier.”
75 Years Ago
Monday, October 14, 1946
• Yankton’s population was swelled today by hundreds of pheasant hunters who flocked in from all sides over the weekend in order to be on hand for the first shot at South Dakota’s vastly popular game bird early tomorrow morning – and the town today was swarming with sport-clad visitors purchasing licenses and getting field gear ready for opening day, indicating that Yankton truly has become the gateway of South Dakota’s pheasant fields.
• More than 500 men and women of Sacred Heart Catholic parish were assembled at the parochial school last evening for a reception sponsored by the laity in honor of the Rev. Father James A. Reilly who arrived from Hartford last week to take up parish duties here, succeeding the Rev. Msgr. L. Link who passed away recently.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, October 14, 1971
• A student ecology group at the University of South Dakota said Wednesday it is seeking an injunction to bar the removal of trees along S.D. Highway 50 in Vermillion. The trees, Dutch Elms which border the University campus, were scheduled to be cut down Wednesday by a Sioux Falls tree service. The trees are scheduled to come down so that S.D. 50 can be widened to four lanes next years.
• Chief of Police James Simms appealed today for help of parents and other citizens in trying to curb a recent wave of vandalism in Yankton. Simms says the police feel that young people are riding around in cars, shooting slingshots, b-b guns and pellet guns from the cars and breaking windows in homes, cars and business places, as well as doing other damage. The monetary loss is mounting up rapidly, he noted.
25 Years Ago
Monday, October 14, 1996
• “Yankton!” public address announcer Terry Crandall beckoned to the crowd just prior to the start of Saturday night’s Gazelle home basketball game. “You have reached the Summit!” Indeed it had, figuratively and literally, as the brand-new Summit Center opened for basketball business and ushered in a brand-new age.
• Yankton area residents got a bird’s eye view of the neighborhood at the fire department’s open house. The afternoon events included a tour of a house filled with safe smoke and demonstrations of extracting dummies from automobiles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.