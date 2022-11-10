GAYVILLE — A two-car crash near Gayville Thursday night required one of the drivers to be extricated from the vehicle.
According to reports, a westbound vehicle on Highway 50 collided with a vehicle turning north into Gayville at the 451st Avenue intersection at approximately 6 p.m. The driver of the westbound vehicle had to be extracted from the wreckage with specialized equipment. The driver was taken to the hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle received minor injuries and was not transported by Yankton County EMS.
A witness, who was driving in a trailing westbound vehicle, said the westbound vehicle in the accident did not have its headlights on, and the witness had been trying to flag the driver down since leaving Vermillion.
The accident occurred in heavy traffic, likely due to the South Dakota high school football playoffs in Vermillion. The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office provided traffic control.
Gayville Fire and First Responders also responded to the incident. Emergency personnel were on the scene for about one hour.
