GAYVILLE — A two-car crash near Gayville Thursday night required one of the drivers to be extricated from the vehicle.

According to reports, a westbound vehicle on Highway 50 collided with a vehicle turning north into Gayville at the 451st Avenue intersection at approximately 6 p.m. The driver of the westbound vehicle had to be extracted from the wreckage with specialized equipment. The driver was taken to the hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

