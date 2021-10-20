Loose Moose Spotted Roaming Area

OLIVET — Watch out, there’s a moose on the loose.
Or, at least, it was last seen wandering north and northwest of Yankton.
The Department of Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) has received reports of the local version of Bullwinkle. In at least one case, a witness captured the moose in a photo.
The furry visitor is traveling far out of its usual locale, according to the National Wildlife Federation (NWF). Moose are found in the northern regions of the United States, from Maine to Washington, throughout Canada and into Alaska.
Forested areas with streams and ponds are ideal moose habitat, the NWF says. The areas of the local sightings would have few trees and mostly fields and pastures.
Conservation officer Todd Crownover has heard accounts of its trek across the region, including Douglas County and neighboring areas.
“Someone told me they saw it by Delmont and had pictures of it,” Crownover said. “I heard of a couple of sightings from people as it went east. I personally never witnessed it.”
Farther south and east, Conservation Officer Dan Altman said he heard of a pair of sightings.
“We had a confirmed moose sighting over in Bon Homme County a couple weeks back and then it was observed again near the Mayfield store in Yankton County off Highway 46 this past weekend,” he said.
Scotland Journal managing editor Peggy Schelske described her own encounter with a moose, if not the same one seen earlier.
She received a text Saturday morning, alerting her to a sighting. The Scotland junior high volleyball team was traveling by bus to a Freeman tournament when the players witnessed an unusual looking animal near the David Dvorak farm about a half-mile from the Highway 18-25 junction near Olivet.
“Someone noticed an animal standing in the bean field. The girls realized it didn’t look like a cow or a horse, so they took a picture and saw that it was a moose,” Schelske wrote.
“A moose had been spotted around the Delmont area, in a (local farmer’s) field sometime earlier in the week. It seems to be heading in an easterly direction as of late Saturday afternoon. Hutchinson County Sheriff Jim Zeeb had seen the moose in the pasture behind the Olivet United Methodist Church.”
Olivet, a community of about 70 residents, is located on U.S. Highway 18 along the James River. The town serves as the Hutchinson County seat.
Dvorak had spotted the animal in his shelterbelt, Schelske said. She saw the moose around 8:45 a.m. Saturday in a pasture just east of the Dvorak farm and took the animal’s photo, which appeared in this week’s Journal.
Moose are the largest members of the deer family, standing six feet tall from hoof to shoulder, and weighing in at more than 1,000 pounds, the NWF says. Each of their light to dark brown hairs is hollow, and the air trapped inside provides insulation. A flap of skin called a dewlap hangs from the throat.
Males are distinguished from females by their antlers, which grow up to six feet across.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
