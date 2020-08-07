The Yankton City Commission is slated to discuss the dissolution of Tax Increment District (TID) No. 2 — the Morgen Square TID — during its regular meeting Monday.
Additionally, the board will discuss a cleanup week alternative and the mayor’s appointments to city advisory boards and commission.
Immediately following Monday night’s regular meeting, a special workshop will be held to discuss the proposed 2021 municipal budget. The workshop will be open to the public and livestreamed as well.
The Yankton City Commission meets at 7 p.m. Monday at RTEC. Limited seating is available in the city chambers. Both the regular meeting and workshop will be live streamed on the city’s YouTube page.
